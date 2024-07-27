Alleged arson at Ravenswood unit leads to significant damage bill

A fire at Ravenswood that caused hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of damage is believed to be an act of arson.
The Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) reported the fire at Faraday Street, Ravenswood about 9pm Saturday, July 27.
Crews from Launceston and Ravenswood were deployed to fight the fire.
A TFS spokeswoman said a subsequent investigation deemed the blaze deliberate, and the damage bill was estimated at $200,000.
The spokeswoman said the scene had since been handed over to Tasmania Police, who were still conducting their own investigation at the scene as of 8.45am Sunday.
Anybody with information for police can phone them on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at crimestopperstas.com.au.
A learner driver who received their licence on Thursday and allegedly drove while on drugs was one of several drivers found doing the wrong thing during a targeted operation at Mowbray, police say.
The driver was found behind the wheel of an unroadworthy vehicle by officers attached to Northern Road Policing Services during a traffic operation on Friday, June 26.
A roadside oral fluid test indicated the novice driver had illicit substances in their system.
Police issued a major defect notice for the vehicle - taking it off the road.
During the two-hour operation police also found 10 drivers on their phones, four drivers and passengers not wearing seat belts and one unregistered vehicle.
Sergeant Ben Kromkamp said not wearing a seat belt and driving while distracted were among the leading causes of serious and fatal crashes.
"Please always buckle up and keep your eyes on the road..... not on your phone," Sergeant Kromkamp said.
