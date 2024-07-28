'Exceptional football': Perth survive Seagull swarm in one-point thriller

Perth and Bridport entered Saturday knowing the result could have season-defining consequences.
And boy, did they live up to it.
Played on the picturesque Bridport Oval, the NTFA division one's third and fifth-placed outfits played a back-and-forth contest with finals and a potential double-chance on the line.
Despite trailing by three goals at half-time, the Magpies secured the all-important four premiership points, defeating the Seagulls 9.10 (64) to 9.9 (63).
"I'm absolutely rapt, I'm pretty proud of the boys," a delighted coach Jade Selby said.
"The second half we played exceptional football."
Trailing 20-6 at the first break, the Seagulls were at their scintillating best in the second quarter as they kicked six majors to one.
But the Magpies responded at the coalface, limiting the influence of Bridport's gun midfielders Joseph Robinson and Callum Mulder who had been "smashing" their opponents in the first half.
It resulted in a goal-less third term for the home side, with scores 49-48 heading into the last.
Perth carried their form over the break, kicking the first two majors at the non-scoring end as they opened up some breathing room.
But again the Seagulls responded, with Jack Lanham launching accurately to put the hosts back in front.
Consecutive behinds from Ben Elmer and Matthew Warren eventually gave the Magpies the slim edge they needed as the final siren went.
The Magpies held on despite key players such as Will Haley, Kaleb Thomas and Aaron Bird out of the side.
And while seeing the strength in depth that the club has was terrific for Selby, perhaps the most valuable takeaway was seeing how his side stood up in a finals-like atmosphere.
"We rate Bridport and we rate East Coast and to win two close games against really quality opposition is great," he said.
"We lost the OLs game because we're pretty inexperienced at it, but to now win two really close games, that shows the boys have learned.
"We handled things a lot better in the East Coast and the Bridport games and that puts us in good stead, it really does. It gives us an opportunity to finish top-three, which I think would be a fantastic effort for the group."
Now a win ahead of fourth-placed Old Launcestonians, Perth have UTAS and St Pats to finish the season.
And should those games go according to the form guide, the Magpies will have secured third spot and a double chance.
While for Bridport, a healthy percentage keeps them inside the top five after St Helens defeated UTAS 9.12 (66) to 4.5 (29) to move level with the Seagulls on wins.
Old Scotch survived a second-half scare from OLs, who after not kicking a goal in the first half only lost by two straight kicks, 6.9 (45) to 4.9 (33).
The win ensures the Thistles keep the pressure on Lilydale, who continued their unblemished campaign with a 22.22 (154) to 0.5 (5) demolition job of Meander Valley.
Elsewhere, it was a positive day for St Pats who moved into seventh at Evandale's expense.
Coach Lenny Towns' young side continued their solid back-half to the season in which they have won all three of their games, this time it was an 8.8 (56) to 5.4 (34) victory against the Eagles.
