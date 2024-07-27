'Forever be back-to-back Olympic champion': Titmus wins battle for the ages

Ariarne Titmus has added to her legendary status in the Olympic pool.
In a titanic battle with rivals Summer McIntosh from Canada and Katie Ledecky of USA, the former Riverside and Launceston Aquatic Club swimmer did not set any pace records, but she comfortably outswam her rivals to take Australia's second gold in Paris.
A feat only two other female Australian swimmers have accomplished before, Titmus retained her Olympic crown in the same individual event - the 400-metre freestyle.
It is the first time in 60 years.
The result adds to her two golds, silver and bronze medals she won in Tokyo three years ago.
"I'll forever be back-to-back Olympic champion," Titmus said.
"It's one thing to go into the Olympics last time and not be a gold medallist and it's another thing to come in and try and defend your title when there's a big monkey on your back."
Reflecting on what she had just achieved, Titmus could scarcely believe how far she'd come from when she was growing up in Tasmania's North.
"It's pretty crazy for me, I'm just a little kid from Tassie who grew up on property," she said.
In a wire-to-wire win, Titmus looked every bit the favourite she was touted to be during the first 350m but had McIntosh right on her heels in the last 50m.
But the 23-year-old said all she could do was hold on, knowing that no matter the result, she had left everything out there.
Victorian Grace Brown won the first medal of any Australian in Paris after she claimed gold in cycling's women's individual time trial, before Queenslander Elijah Winnington claimed silver in the hotly-contested 400m freestyle final.
Racing in her heat in the swimming day session, Titmus came up against her long-time rival Ledecky and expert commentator Ian Thorpe was impressed with what he saw.
She led for the majority of the 400m, but in a reverse of the Tokyo final, Ledecky chased the Australian down to ensure an optimal lane for the final.
But Titmus seemed unbothered when interviewed immediately after the swim.
"I just tried to feel out the first three laps, it felt good, the crowd was firing, I've never really had a packed house for a heat," she said.
"They were cheering at like 200(m), I was like, 'bro it's just a heat', it was fun.
"It's good to get out there and race Katie again, it's always fun racing the best in the world and I'm excited to see what we can do tonight."
Asked what she'll need to use to repeat her heroics, the now Queensland-based athlete discussed the crowd, especially as in Tokyo COVID reduced its impact.
"You have to use everything around you, I think crowds like this get the best out of you and it's not often you get to swim in front of a crowd this big," she said.
"I think this would probably be the biggest crowd, I've seen at a swim meet, so I'm really excited, you have to use it to your advantage and I've got myself in a good position.
"It's just going to be fun. This is what you dream of, this is what you're trying to do. So I'm going to do the best I can."
