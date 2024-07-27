Weekly wrap: Closures, cuts and cyclists

Happy Sunday Launceston!
The Olympics are here and Tasmania has nine athletes on the ground in Paris, including flag bearer Eddie Ockenden. Our Olympians have plenty of support coming from their home state, not least in Perth where The Sausage Shop is cheering on cyclist Georgia Baker.
Tasmania's amateur cyclists may soon have a brand new route to ride as plans for a 40km extension of the North East Rail Trail take the next step. Aaron Smith has that story.
Nick Clark told us about RSPCA's closure of puppy farm Tasmanian Labradoodles. The RSPCA raised the $300,000 needed to re-home 250 dogs in just three days.
Joe Colbrook reported on proposed cuts that would see 70 jobs lost from the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management.
And in the West Tamar, much-loved Exeter cafe The Cabin has been passed onto new owners. Declan Durrant spoke to owners Lara Ashworth and Chris Bamber about their five years at the helm.
