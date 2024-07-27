3800 seedlings planted in George Town in time for National Tree Day

George Town is set for a greener future with the planting of 3800 seedlings at its waste transfer station.
Fifteen native tree, shrub, herb, and grass species have gone in at the location just in time for National Tree Day, but there's still more to go.
Sunday marks the final day of the initiative and organisers at Tamar NRM are still after more people to lend a hand.
Program co-ordinator Kirsten Seaver said the group had been working towards reforesting the 12,000 square metre site for the past 12 months.
"We are organising the teams of volunteers to come up and plant in a sequence that will represent re-creating the habitat that is on Mount George behind us," she said.
"Volunteers are very valued and vital to the environmental cause. Without volunteers, we can't get anything done."
The project forms part of a longer-term strategy from the George Town Council Waste Transfer Station to revitalise an old landfill site.
"We're not putting in tall trees, this is a really windy site so we're getting established with Acacia, basically wattles and blackwoods," Ms Seaver said.
"In a couple of years, they'll be well and truly up to waist height, enough to stop the grazing pressure."
To avoid re-polluting the area, Tamar NRM are utilising biodegradable guards and bamboo stakes.
"There's no plastic going back into this site at all," Ms Seaver said.
"All of the tubes that the seedlings come in, they will be recycled and used to grow more plants in future projects."
Anyone interested in volunteering can register online or in person at Regent Square in George Town.
All equipment is provided and a shuttle bus cycles between Anne Street and the transfer site every half hour.
"They must catch the shuttle bus. The transfer station is still operational, we can't have people turning up, there's nowhere to park," Ms Seaver said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.