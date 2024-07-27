Government hails ambo protocol a success following new data

The state government has called its Transfer of Care protocol a success after end-of-year data for 2023-24 reported ambulances spent 9276 less hours ramped compared to 2022-23.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said this was a "fantastic outcome".
"And, is more proof that our nation-leading Transfer of Care procedure, implemented on April 22 this year, is working," Mr Barnett said.
A promise to "ban ramping" was a major election policy from the Liberals in this year's election - but it has been met with controversy from unions and health staff.
On July 25 the Health and Community Services Union (HACSU) took industrial action at the Royal Hobart Hospital (RHH), raising concerns about the implementation of the ambulance offload (ramping) procedure at the state's largest public hospital.
Under the protocol, ambulance patients are to be "immediately" transferred to the care of hospital staff within 60 minutes of arrival.
The state government's target is to have 100 per cent of all ambulance cases offloaded within 60 minutes - currently the overall target is set at 85 per cent, according to HACSU.
HACSU state secretary Robbie Moore said paramedics were continuously frustrated with delays in patient flow at the RHH.
"We are still seeing patients unnecessarily languishing in corridors at the RHH for hours on some occasions," Mr Moore said.
However, Mr Moore acknowledged that "the evidence was in".
"When it is escalated properly and activated through the mandated escalation pathway, the offload procedure works and we see patients moving out of the emergency department almost immediately," he said.
"This is good for patients, it creates flow in the emergency department and gets our ambulances back into the community."
Mr Barnett said while there would be fluctuations day to day and week to week, the government would continue to take a measured approach as they moved towards the "national best-practice" benchmark of 30 minutes.
"I want to thank our dedicated healthcare staff who are making this possible and I am grateful for the contributions of all stakeholders," Mr Barnett said.
