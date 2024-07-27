The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Keep off the grass: Council warns Legana School oval not yet ready for use

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 28 2024 - 10:06am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Council asks community to stay off Legana Primary School Oval until it is complete. Picture supplied
West Tamar Council asks community to stay off Legana Primary School Oval until it is complete. Picture supplied

The West Tamar Council has asked the community to keep off the Legana School Oval until it is complete.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.