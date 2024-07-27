Keep off the grass: Council warns Legana School oval not yet ready for use

The West Tamar Council has asked the community to keep off the Legana School Oval until it is complete.
The oval is part of the $33.7 million Legana Primary School which will be completed by the end of the year and welcome up to 350 students in 2025.
While the oval is coming along nicely, the council stressed it was important that the new grass installation was given time to "properly establish".
In a social media post, the council said there had been a great deal of interest in the new Legana School Oval since work began on the site.
"It's certainly an exciting community project that's being delivered by the West Tamar Council for use by both the school and the broader general public," the post said.
"However, we have noticed that there are a small number of people who have started using the oval.
"It's really important that the new grass installation is given time to properly establish."
They said the area was technically considered a construction site, and more work was to be undertaken, including the installation of a synthetic grass cricket pitch.
"With that in mind, and as tempting as it may be, we are asking people to please stay off the oval until at least the end of the year," the post said.
