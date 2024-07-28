Dying wish to see polar bear never became a reality. Something better did

With a failing heart, former coal miner and father-of-six John Kuhn began ticking off all the places he wished to go before his looming death.
He visited Tasmania, travelled to Australia's red centre to see Uluru, and visited the top end at Kakadu National Park.
But there was one other thing on Mr Kuhn's list.
"I wanted to see polar bears alive in the wilds of Alaska," he said.
The 72-year-old never did get to see the nearly extinct, white, majestic creatures, but he did get to experience something that very few people do.
The beating of another person's heart inside of him; a second chance at life.
Mr Kuhn, who lived in New South Wales but now lives in Fingal in Northern Tasmania, was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy in 2005.
The muscles in his former heart slowly began to die.
He had 11 years to prepare himself for death; he had stopped driving, stopped working, and a machine was shocking his heart to keep him breathing.
Then, when he was 65, he got placed on a heart transplant list.
Recipients usually wait months-to-years before a suitable organ donor is found.
"I believed that I would probably die before I got a matching heart," Mr Kuhn said.
"Then they rang me on a Tuesday, to say I was on the waitlist, and four days later they rang again at 8am, and told me they had a match."
A wait of only four days in the organ transplant world is virtually unheard of.
"I'm not necessarily a God-fearing person, but I did close my eyes before the surgery and say, 'Gee, you got me this far, please get me out the other side'," Mr Kuhn said.
"And I awoke at half past ten the next morning in intensive care, with somebody else's heart in my body."
Organ recipients never learn who donors are, and do not know whether they receive a male or female heart.
Some transplant recipients experience changed tastes, others report moving into new careers, while many report changes to personality.
Mr Kuhn, whose heart transplant was almost more than seven years ago, said he has a completely different view on life and people.
"I learnt a lot about humility and gratitude," he said.
"I don't know whether that is to do with the actual heart, or the process that I experienced on that day, because I used to be a work-hard-man, I didn't look at the other side of things.
"But the process has made me more emotional.
"Sometimes I get teary when I talk about things that are close to my heart, and I get teary when I think of the sacrifice that someone made to save me."
Up to 57 Tasmanians received organ transplants last year, and almost half of the population are signed up as organ donors, but 50 people across Australia died while on the wait-list.
The quickest way to register is at donatelife.gov.au where it takes less than a minute.
Other options are on the Medicare Express Plus app, MyGov or online with Services Australia.
