South Launnie young gun Bugg flying high with All-Australian selection

South Launceston's Ryder Bugg loves football, and he is proving to be pretty good at it.
The 16-year-old has been named in the under-16s boys' All-Australian team following the national development championships across June and July.
Bugg was getting ready for school when he got a call from AFL Tasmania's Northern head of talent operations Nathan Warren.
"I was pretty over the moon about it so I called Dad and he was stoked, he told everybody before the news even got out," Bugg said.
"It was a good experience, going away I didn't think that I would be in the Australian team and when I got the call I was pretty stoked - it's one of the biggest achievements in my footy career."
The Queechy High School student was one of three Tasmanians named in the team, selected on the interchange alongside Devils MVP Ewan Dillon from Glenorchy.
North Hobart defender Charlie Bovill, who has also played under-18 Devils and TSL seniors, was picked at full-back.
As well as being selected in the All-Australian team, Bugg's performances caught the eye of AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan.
"Bugg is a small forward/midfielder who showed the ideal balance of dazzling speed and endurance, as well as having neat disposals skills," Sheehan wrote.
"Clean at ground level and strong overhead for his size, he averaged 19 disposals (nine contested), 4.7 marks and three tackles to always look classy up forward and through the midfield."
The 174-centimetre player was named in Tasmania's best players for the game against Northern Territory, kicking two goals and collecting 26 disposals.
"The game in Melbourne was my best one and then when we went away to the Gold Coast, I was a bit crook but got through it, did what I had to do and played my role," he said.
"My role was just get the ball inside-50 and kick as many goals as I can. I played midfield in the last game and that went pretty well but with the forward-line, I thought I did alright."
Led by Devils under-18 coach Jeromey Webberley, the Tasmanian side won their first two games at the carnival before going down to Sydney Swans in the battle for the title.
Bugg flourished under the tutelage of Webberley, who played 16 AFL games for Richmond in the 2010s.
"He's one of the best blokes and he really knows what he's talking about," he said.
"He helped us out that much and improved our team just like that."
Bugg's selection in the All-Australian outfit follows in the footsteps of former South Launceston teammate Lucas Wootton, who now plies his trade back at Launceston.
The pair played together in last year's NTJFA division one premiership.
"It was pretty cool being one of the only bottom-agers in that team," he said.
"I looked up to Lucas last year when he made the All-Australian, I thought it was the coolest thing ever.
"I got a lot off him just looking at him and how he plays the game."
Having been with South Launceston since Auskick, Bugg will play his 100th junior game on Sunday.
In his 10 games so far this season, he's kicked 40 goals and appeared in the best players on nine occasions.
"Playing my 100th game is going to be a pretty cool experience, I didn't think I was going to get there this early but it's a great achievement that I've got," he said.
"Earlier in the year, I kicked 10 goals for the first time and that was pretty cool, having not done that before."
The pride of his father, Stuart, was obvious.
"He's come a long way," he said. "He just absolutely loves his footy, he doesn't need to be pushed, he just does it all off his own back."
South Launceston's Sarah Merritt added: "Ryder's commitment, hard-work and passion for the game is second to none, as a club we couldn't be more proud of the work he has put in over many years."
