Phillip Mark Frost sentenced on 'aggressive' police evasion charges

A Beaconsfield man amended some of his pleas to plead guilty to a string of police evasion, driving and drug charges and received multiple accumulative sentences.
Phillip Mark Frost, 50, has been remanded in custody since May 2024 on charges relating to evading police aggressively while speeding on a motorbike, resisting arrest, breaching bail and firearm charges.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard read the two-year charges to Magistrate Evan Hughes, and Frost's elderly mother was seated in the back of the courtroom.
"Police activated police lights when they attempted to pull Frost over while he was riding a motorbike on the East Tamar Highway. He sped away at 130 kilometres per hour, overtaking two vehicles and crossing double lines," Mr Gillard said.
Police later tracked Frost down at a home in Beaconsfield, arrested him, and interviewed him at Launceston Police Station. He was later released on bail.
On a separate occasion involving Frost evading police, he drove an unlicensed motorbike, and police were called to a Legana property where Frost was residing with his elderly mother.
When police approached Frost, he threw a zip-lock bag containing a quantity of methamphetamine and a couple of needles onto the ground.
Police later executed a search warrant and found an unlicensed firearm in a shed on the property. When police went to cuff Frost, he resisted arrest, became aggressive and kicked and thrashed out at police.
Frost yelled at police and repeatedly called them "c----s and "f-----g dog c---s".
The court heard Frost's defence request that the magistrate impose a home detention order upon completing his jail sentence so he could take care of his elderly mother.
Magistrate Hughes said society would benefit from Frost following future court orders and complying with the law.
Mr Hughes said the incentive for Frost to rehabilitate from using drugs in the future was that he might be able to take care of his elderly mother upon release, as he was terrified she might pass away while incarcerated.
"Regarding the matters before me, I sentence you to four months in jail backdated to May of this year and a home detention order of seven months upon release," Mr Hughes said.
Frost had his driver's license disqualified for two years and was ordered to pay a fine of $180 in levies and $1,200 for the police evasion charges.
"You have a generally poor history of following both court and police orders, and you have a high risk of reoffending, which is why I have made the orders I have made, Mr Frost. It is your responsibility to comply with the law from here on out," Mr Hughes said.
