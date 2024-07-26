Council remove Princes Square fridge, move to open their own 'community pantry'

The City of Launceston council has removed a fridge installed by an anonymous group as a community pantry in Princes Square, and now plan to replace it with one of their own.
Council removed the fridge, affectionately known as 'Freeda', just days after it was placed in the popular, inner-city park, citing "safety concerns" for its excision.
"It's super important to get across that we can't just have an old fridge tied to a tree in one of our parks. It's a great concept, but it doesn't meet any safety standards," City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said.
"If there was some sort of incident with the fridge falling over, or someone eating perishable food from that fridge, it could be the council and our community who are liable.
"But this isn't a bad news story, council is going to take this on as something that we need and look after it ourselves."
A representative from the group previously said Freeda's goal was "to inspire those in positions of power to work more collaboratively and openheartedly with those who want to see positive change and action".
Council will begin the trial of a new community pantry in Civic Square from Monday, July 29, where people can donate food, including packaged foods like rice, pasta and tinned foods, and personal hygiene items for those in need.
Cr Garwood said council had reached out through its social media channels to the anonymous group which installed the previous pantry, hoping to explain its removal and to invite them to be part of the new pantry trial instead.
"The initiative and heart behind this project is awesome and I'm keen to work with the team involved," he said.
"This is where we can step in and help a project like this while also understanding that local governments have serious legal requirements to meet.
"This Civic Square trial will have all appropriate permissions in place and will operate with the same ethos and spirit as the Princes Square initiative."
From next week, the new 'Community Pantry' will be located at the rear of the Tasmania Police station in Civic Square where Cr Garwood hopes it will be "less prone to vandalism and closer to CBD services and amenities".
