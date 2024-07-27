Launceston Airport breaks record, teases new retail shops in $10m extension

Launceston Airport has set a new visitor record as it embarks on another year of expansion.
In a marked departure from the COVID era, the airport welcomed a mammoth 1,423,000 passengers during the 2023-24 financial year.
Airport chief executive Shane O'Hare said the result showcased Launceston as one of the fastest-recovering airports in Australia.
"We've never exceeded 1.4 million passengers in a financial year before, and to do it in this current climate is truly remarkable," he said.
"Our recovery as an airport was one of the quickest around the nation. August was the first month which we exceeded pre-pandemic passenger volumes and since then we've gone on to set new all-time records a further six times."
There's plenty more excitement yet to come at Launceston Airport in 2024.
Work will begin this year on a $10 million extension of the arrivals hall, expanding the area by about 30 per cent.
The extension includes new retail shops, upgraded baggage carousels and more space for rental car providers.
"It will also be developed out towards the airside, so it will enjoy the same views departing passengers in the retail area enjoy," Mr O'Hare said.
"I'll be making some exciting announcements in the next couple of weeks on retail expansion."
Launceston Airport's record-breaking year included its biggest day of all time.
That occurred on December 22, when 5954 passengers went through the facility.
Infrastructure Minister Michael Ferguson said it was pleasing to see so many people travelling to and from Launceston.
"Some of the reasons people are coming here in such bug numbers relate to not just our events but also the sporting opportunities, like mountain bike riding, like the golf," he said.
"But also the business travellers who are coming here to foster those business connections and really support the economic growth in our region.
"We think it's a great outcome [and] we want to continue to see this going forward."
The airport has also welcomed a new check-in hall and security screening point in the past year, which marked its biggest infrastructure project in a decade.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.