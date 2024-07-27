The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Launceston Airport breaks record, teases new retail shops in $10m extension

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
July 28 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Airport has recorded its busiest 12 months on record. Pictures inset is airport boss Shane O'Hare. Pictures by Paul Scambler, file
Launceston Airport has recorded its busiest 12 months on record. Pictures inset is airport boss Shane O'Hare. Pictures by Paul Scambler, file

Launceston Airport has set a new visitor record as it embarks on another year of expansion.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.