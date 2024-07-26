Bail Reform Bill gathers dust

Recently, The Examiner has reported on several alleged and repeat offenders given bail and then reoffending.
Nick Clark explains how the reform of the Tasmanian Bail Act, which aimed to guide judges and magistrates on whether a defendant was an "unacceptable risk" for bail, has stalled.
The Tasmania Devils are going from strength to strength in readying the state for its entry into the AFL.
Our Hobart Bureau Chief Matt Maloney spoke with Brisbane Lions chief executive Greg Swan, who knows a thing or two about success at a footy club. Swan said players will not play with a club without world-class facilities. He has some other good advice for The Devils; hopefully, they will listen.
Duncan Bailey tells us Launceston business owners and industry leaders were in attendance at St Luke Health's industry night on June 25, many keen to see what opportunities the new multi-million dollar building's wellness centre would bring.
