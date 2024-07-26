Career change and a desire to serve communities lures two new constables

Holly Pedder and Karly-Anne Davies were among 42 new police officers who celebrated their graduation at the Tasmanian Police Academy on Friday.
Constable Pedder will serve in Launceston, where she had lived and worked for TasWater and Northern Prosecution Services, and Constable Davies will serve in the North-West.
Constable Pedder, 31, said she was drawn to become a police officer through a desire for community service and the appeal of not being stuck behind a desk.
Like Constable Davies, she recently completed the six-week outstation component of the recruitment course where both came face-to-face with victims and accused perpetrators of crime.
Constable Davies, 33, spent some time working in the travel industry before returning to the North-West Coast to live at Turners Beach.
She said the idea of police work had appealed to her during her early 20s, but she wasn't ready at that time to settle down and live in Tasmania.
"But now having small children and having my family really grounded here, I thought now is the time," Constable Davies said.
She said she hoped to serve as a role model for her children through her position as a police officer.
Both said the academy made them aware of the support the police force could offer them personally through working in the profession as well as the support available for families.
The pair picked up awards over the duration of their course.
Constable Pedder was recognised with an award for team spirit and another for leadership.
Constable Davies won a physical fitness, health and wellbeing award.
Of the 42 graduating police officers, 14 will be stationed in the North, 11 in the North-West, and 17 in the South.
Twenty of the officers graduated through the Northern recruit training course in Launceston.
Acting Commander Nikala Parsons said the 26 men and 16 women come from a range of backgrounds and life experiences.
"The new constables range in age from 19 to 45, with some coming straight from school, and others bringing unique skill sets and experience, including farm workers, some retail and administration workers, apprentice tradesman, ex-ADF personnel, and teachers aids." she said.
