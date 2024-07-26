The Examiner
Tasmanian doctor "deliberately lied" about why he ended his mother's life

Matt Maloney
Updated July 26 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 3:44pm
Coroner Simon Cooper says the evidence given by Stephen Edwards on the death of his elderly mother was confusing and accused him of telling outright lies during a coronial inquiry.
A Tasmanian doctor has been found by a coroner to have deliberately caused his mother's death, two days after that of his father, after he injected her with four different drugs.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

