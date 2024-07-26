Tasmanian doctor "deliberately lied" about why he ended his mother's life

A Tasmanian doctor has been found by a coroner to have deliberately caused his mother's death, two days after that of his father, after he injected her with four different drugs.
Coroner Simon Cooper on Friday handed down his findings into the deaths of elderly Hobart husband and wife couple David and Nelda Edwards in 2016.
He found while Mr Edwards, 90, had died of natural causes associated with cancer, Mrs Edwards had died at the hands of her son Stephen Edwards
Mr Cooper said Dr Edwards had administered lethal doses of midazolam and morphine to his 88-year-old mother with the intention of causing her death.
Dr Edwards had told the inquest last year that he had given his mother the drugs to help her with sleep and ease back pain, and that he thought his mother had died from a heart attack or stroke.
"I observe that the evidence is that the drugs, especially morphine, he administered to her are not drugs used for those purposes and not in the doses used," Mr Cooper wrote in his report.
He said this evidence was also inconsistent with a statement Dr Edwards provided in a police interview where he said he administered the drugs because of his mother's "existential distress".
"In my assessment, Stephen Edwards, when giving his evidence, was frequently querulous, argumentative and indeed arrogant," Mr Cooper said.
"I have no hesitation in concluding he was lying - not mistaken or confused, but deliberately lying - during his evidence at the inquest in relation to his involvement in his mother's death, and in particular his motivation for administering large doses of opiates and benzodiazepines to her."
Mr Cooper in his report referenced a letter Dr Edwards had provided him in which he acknowledged that he should have contacted a palliative care team to assist Mrs Edwards.
"I think the issue is more fundamental than that," he said.
"His mother was not dying - as he himself acknowledged. She had no need of palliative care.
"Even if she did require palliative care, there were no circumstances in which her son should have been providing it."
Dr Edwards had police charges against him for allegedly murdering his mother dropped in 2020, when prosecution considered pursuit of the charges would be "oppressive" due to his grave illness.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.