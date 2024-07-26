Who earns the coveted finals double-chance?

It's The Examiner's Brian Allen here with FootyHQ ahead of the return of State League and NTFA football this weekend following a break due to representative games.
The teams are jostling for positions with four rounds left in the NTFA premier men's competition.
South Launceston look like they have top spot sewn up but who else will earn the finals double-chance?
This weekend's blockbuster is the grand final rematch between Rocherlea and Hillwood at Tigerland.
The women's box-office clash will be on Saturday morning when South Launceston hosts Old Launcestonians.
Sports journalist Ben Hann delved into how the NTFA structure may look in 2025 which was one of our big stories of the week.
Meanwhile, the first versus fourth battle between North Launceston and Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium headlines the TSL action this weekend.
Launceston take on Kingborough at Twin Ovals.
At AFL level, columnist Rohan Connolly has given his take on the proposed 'finals wildcards' for the future of the AFL fixture.
We hope you enjoy your football this weekend.
