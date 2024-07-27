Childless women are not 'cat ladies'; they can be effective leaders

The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that the proportion of couples without children has risen from 19 per cent in 1996 to 21 per cent in 2016, with projections indicating this figure will remain stable through 2041. These statistics prove that a significant portion of Australian society comprises childless couples. Comments that seek to paint a woman with no children as incapable of holding leadership positions disparage a large and growing segment of the Australian population. They suggest their lives are less meaningful or valuable than those of a woman with children.