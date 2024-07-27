Childless women are not 'cat ladies'; they can be effective leaders

USA Senator JD Vance's derogatory remark labelling women without children as "childless cat ladies" is an affront to women worldwide.
Vance's insult was meant for American Vice President Kamala Harris, but the 'childless' comment has made women who don't have children that I know hot with rage due to its insensitivity and cruelty towards women, through no fault of their own, who can't have children.
His personal attack is nothing more than an inaccurate sweeping generalisation that undermines the value and contributions of women without children, whether by choice or circumstance.
The US Republican's sentiment should particularly outrage all Australian women, given the context of the role women play in family dynamics and leadership roles in Australia.
Vance's comments emulate a shameful history of conservative gendered attacks in politics in our country.
In Australia, conservative politicians and commentators echoed almost identical sentiments against Australia's first female Prime Minister, Julia Gillard, when her childless status was used to question her ability to understand family issues.
I'll quote a strong woman I know who does have children and works in a senior leadership position. "Attacks like Vance's and those of Australian conservative men are unfounded and perpetuate harmful stereotypes," she said.
"Outdated notions of feminity and motherhood seek to limit women's roles and contributions to our society."
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reports that the proportion of couples without children has risen from 19 per cent in 1996 to 21 per cent in 2016, with projections indicating this figure will remain stable through 2041. These statistics prove that a significant portion of Australian society comprises childless couples. Comments that seek to paint a woman with no children as incapable of holding leadership positions disparage a large and growing segment of the Australian population. They suggest their lives are less meaningful or valuable than those of a woman with children.
Women's reproductive choices are deeply personal and can be influenced by a myriad of factors, including health, individual circumstances, and career aspirations. To deride women for not having children is to ignore the complexity of these decisions and the societal contributions made by women regardless of their parental status.
What proof does Vance or those who mirror his commenters have that Australian women who are childless due to infertility, career decisions, or other reasons are "miserable" or "one-dimensional."? Many, including one I know, are leaders, innovators, and integral members of our society.
Actor Jennifer Aniston's response to Vance's comments captures the widespread dismay and anger such remarks evoke. Vance's comments have reverberated worldwide because this is not just an American issue; it is a global one, affecting how women are perceived and treated in business, politics, sports, entertainment and many other areas.
The 'cat lady' narrative ignores the diverse and meaningful ways childless women contribute to society through professional achievements, community involvement, or other personal endeavours. Men should honour all women's choices and lives, not disparage them.
JD Vance's "childless cat woman" comment is a stark reminder of the persistent sexism that devalues women based on their reproductive choices. We all should advocate for a society that respects and values women for who they are, not for whether they have children.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.