YOUR SAY: Police patrols to stop Invermay burnouts a 'no brainer'

What benefits does this stadium have for all Tasmanians? Have people living in the north, northeast, west and northwest of Tasmania considered the cost of them attending football matches or other events in the south of the state? In particular, people living in Launceston already have an AFL ready stadium which could be easily upgraded. Launceston already has bus services and easy parking. Launceston is within an easy travel distance from all parts of the state. If a stadium is built in Hobart then everyone has to travel further except Hobartians.