YOUR SAY: Police patrols to stop Invermay burnouts a 'no brainer'

I AM thinking about sending the Launceston Police a seeing eye dog with a map of Invermay tied to its collar pointing out the following streets where burnouts occur nearly every night: Montague, Home, Mayne, Holbrook, Lytton and Oswald Streets.
This has been going on for ages.
Surely they must see the proof by the amount of rubber left behind and take note and try to do something. I reckon a lot more patrols in this area may well be a no brainer, they have to stop it.
They must have had reports of this in the past.
Kerry Nielsen, Invermay
WHILE the health system continues to deteriorate, the government still continues to give in to the demands of a mainland based, profit fuelled, push to demand a football stadium to a standard no other AFL club has had to provide.
What benefits does this stadium have for all Tasmanians? Have people living in the north, northeast, west and northwest of Tasmania considered the cost of them attending football matches or other events in the south of the state? In particular, people living in Launceston already have an AFL ready stadium which could be easily upgraded. Launceston already has bus services and easy parking. Launceston is within an easy travel distance from all parts of the state. If a stadium is built in Hobart then everyone has to travel further except Hobartians.
At a time when fuel is at premium prices why are we building the equivalent of a Roman Colosseum in the most distant part of the state from everyone? Why are we building it on public land when an agreed public facility was already planned and being built at great expense? Why are we disregarding the benefits of a small historic profile which already attracts tourists to build a structure which is so plainly out of place?
We need to ask if this structure is truly the answer to the state's problems when we have some big debts and so many other issues to solve. We need to ask ourselves, who really benefits?
Dr Helen Hutchinson, Deloraine
THE recent fatalities of bushwalkers at Frenchmans Cap and Federation Peak were not the first on these mountains and will not be the last.
But the accidents must prompt the Tasmanian National Parks and Wildlife Service to review safety standards on tracks that it maintains.
There are very dangerous sections of tracks, albeit short sections, on Frenchmans Cap, Federation Peak, Cradle Mountain and Mt Anne.
Similarly unsafe sections of tracks on many popular mountain routes throughout the world are guarded by chains - via ferrata.
The chains are easy to lay and anchor and don't have to be as elaborate as the chains on Marions Lookout at Cradle Mountain.
John Carswell, Launceston
SO ERIC the old union basher wants Labor to refund any money from the CFMEU. At least we know where that money came from unlike the Liberals who don't and won't declare where their money comes from.
Mick Robinson, Beauty Point
CAN someone please enlighten me?
Prayer at the start of parliament has been a recognition of asking for guidance in decision making for those that determine the lives of society, previously accepted by all.
Now we are expected to question this tradition as offensive, yet still accept "Welcome to Country" forced upon all, accept the likes of other Eastern faiths and traditions without question?
I am still confused!
Ian O'Neill, Riverside
OVER several past weeks in letters to the editor Glennis Sleurink has written that nobody wants the AFL stadium built in Hobart.
I can't remember a poll being conducted on the stadium build where the result was "nobody" wants it!
In my circle of friends, acquaintances, and others I know of, many are happy for the stadium to be built which will be a bonus for the future of our Tasmanian sporting youth.
Even the large number of early signed up members is an indication of the number of people who support the stadium build.
I'm sorry, Glennis, but your statement to me is wrong!
Ken Hayward, Youngtown
THE wandering cows of Lebrina are a nostalgic but very dangerous 1950's paradigm, where cows would often wander the many streets of Tasmanian county towns, grazing on road verges and return home at their convenience to provide their very grateful owner(s) a constant and continuous supply of milk, cream and butter!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
