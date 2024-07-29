The Examiner
YOUR SAY: Police patrols to stop Invermay burnouts a 'no brainer'

By Letters to the Editor
July 29 2024 - 10:30am
One reader says police need to step up patrols and stop drivers doing burnouts like these, photographed on the East Coast. File picture by Tasmania Police
I AM thinking about sending the Launceston Police a seeing eye dog with a map of Invermay tied to its collar pointing out the following streets where burnouts occur nearly every night: Montague, Home, Mayne, Holbrook, Lytton and Oswald Streets.

