Launceston's shipping container bus terminus a 'pathetic insult'

WHAT a joke!
The shipping container bus terminus located at the bottom of Charles Street for Redline, K/Net/C and Callows is a pathetic insult to customers and to Launceston.
Not to mention a dangerous footpath obstruction to the vision impaired.
This is the first impression and experience of many tourists travelling the state of Launceston, rugged up, exposed to wind and rain under an open shipping container with no toilets. What a joke! Shame Launceston.
How does the council allow such high-risk footpath obstruction on public streets?
AS A retiree with time to reflect on 50 years of climate catastrophic predictions, I am still here to say that none have come true.
Sydney did not run out of drinking water in the early 2000s, in fact it now has too much water. The Maldives are still above water and tourism is booming. The Al Gore super weather events have not eventuated, although he is $200 million richer for his efforts. Oil hasn't run out. There is still ice at the poles.
Throughout the history of the earth, climate has always changed and populations have adjusted or moved accordingly. The obsession with Carbon is the latest climate fraud. CO2 is a gas that makes up 0.04% of the earth's atmosphere. It is an essential gas for all life on the planet. Together with water and sunlight, Carbon Dioxide provides the food for our plant life.
There are many independent climate scientists who will dispute that human manufactured CO2 is causing the earth's temperature to rise. Time we heard from them.
IN RESPONSE to ''No scope' for police officers to fill roles to be axed in austerity plan' (The Examiner, July 24):
So how does this work? The government is cutting back spending on essential services but still planning on building a stadium that we don't need that will end up costing more than a billion dollars.
Whenever they are asked about the problems in the health system they claim that they are spending record amounts. Why is it that no journalist pulls them up on this. If they don't spend record amounts each year it would mean they were cutting back on spending. It is called inflation. Prices go up every year. But car parks, new buildings and flashy office buildings do not improve people's health.
Slogans do not make the state safer either. Don't build the stupid stadium, fund essential services instead.
"EMERGENCY services jobs could be on the line, as the government expects the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management to find $35 million in budget savings" (The Examiner, July 23). There'd better be no emergency at the new stadium then!
HOW can we tell whether a letter-writer is making an important, informed point on a current issue, or just finding an obscure excuse from somewhere in the world to push a personal political worldview?
Well, one clue is whether the issue is local, urgent, and affects many people, or is distant, trivial, and obscure.
For example, Rod Force (The Examiner, July 24) is concerned that a "5 foot 3 inch tall female bodyguard" was employed to protect Donald Trump. Really?! Is he actually terribly concerned over this single employment decision on the other side of the world a fortnight ago, or has he leapt on an example of "left wing rules" in the US Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policy to rant about?
And then Ron Baines (The Examiner, July 24), who is not a psychologist, or a medical doctor, let alone a neuroendocrinologist, is in full support of Liberal Senator Claire Chandler's claims about the relevance of a UK report on the NHS's management of young trans people to the functioning of Australia's current health system.
Expert opinion or political nitpicking?
