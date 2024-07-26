After five years at their Exeter cafe, its founders have sold up shop

After five years running a hugely popular Exeter cafe, its founders have handed the keys over to new owners.
Chris Bamber and Lara Ashworth announced they had sold The Cabin - a "destination" coffee and brunch spot in the town north of Launceston - to Hobart's Zimmah Coffee on Thursday.
"It's been an immense five years of learning, growth, hardships and happiness," Mrs Ashworth said.
"Through creating The Cabin we have met so many wonderful people, and made some of the most meaningful connections in our lives. [But] the time has come."
The couple - originally from Exeter in the United Kingdom - opened The Cabin in 2020, more for personal reasons than economic: Mr Bamber wanted to stop having to drive so far for "decent coffee".
He purchased the building from former owners Cafe Lime, and over eight weeks, he and Mrs Ashworth gutted and refitted the premises into a trendy, rustic coffee house.
It was hugely successful: in 2021, the business was turning over about 40 kilograms of coffee a week. It led the pair to expand into Legana and further afield with smaller takeaway outfits they called 'Roam'.
And in August last year, they reached Launceston, opening the popular Frankie's Coffee House in the former site of Franco's Italian Restaurant on George Street.
But in recent months, Mr Bamber and Mrs Ashworth began divesting from their former businesses, selling Frankie's in May - along with the Roam sites - to Hobart's Zimmah Coffee, the eventual buyers of The Cabin.
Speaking to The Examiner at the time, Mrs Ashworth said the decision was made to "have a bit more of a simple life" and carry on running The Cabin, which was nearer their home in Exeter. But that plan changed when Zimmah put in an offer to take up the reins at The Cabin too.
"We thought, this won't come round again like this; maybe it's better if we take the money and go on an adventure," Mrs Ashworth said.
The new owners will take over the cafe at the end of the month, with plans to keep the business entirely the same, including its aesthetic and staff - the only change will be in their coffee supplier.
Mrs Ashworth said the couple, and their children, plan to take a "much-deserved" holiday to Europe before returning to Tasmania where she plans to take up an interior design career, while Mr Bamber plans to pursue other projects.
"There will be a lot of customers that we'll miss; we've felt so connected to people, and I think they have too," Mrs Ashworth said.
"But it was time for our next adventure. And anyway, we'll still drop in for coffee."
