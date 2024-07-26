Tailrace overhaul headlines mass West Tamar playground upgrades

One of Greater Launceston's most loved playgrounds is set for a major upgrade.
West Tamar Council has unveiled two possible designs for new play equipment in Tailrace Park as part of mass playground upgrades across the municipality.
In a statement on social media, the council asked ratepayers to help decide between the two designs.
"The response to that has been nothing short of incredible," mayor Christina Holmdahl said.
"In less than 24 hours, we've had almost 1000 responses so that's simply wonderful to know that our community feels so invested in these community projects."
The upgrade at Tailrace will see the older half of the playground - namely the major play unit and swing set - replaced with new equipment during this financial year.
The two spacenets, which were installed in the summer of 2014-2015 for about $250,000, will remain.
The wooden maze at Tailrace was removed during the 2014-15 upgrade.
West Tamar Council plans to spend more than $760,000 on playground renewals between the 2023-24 and 2026-27 financial years.
Last year saw upgrades to play equipment at Frankford Hall, Camina Court, Eden Street (Riverside), Glencoe Avenue and Gravelly Beach.
Beauty Point received a brand new playground costing nearly $250,000.
'We are extremely proud of our playgrounds. In fact, we believe outside of [Tasmania's] major areas, we boast some of the best equipment anywhere in the state," Cr Holmdahl said.
"In terms of our forward renewal program in the 2024-25 financial year, we will look to update the Rowella Hall playground, the Rosevears playground, as well as the Middle Arm Park playground at Beaconsfield."
Plans are also under way for a brand new playground in Legana.
That site will be located in Orchards Estate and is scheduled to begin installation in early 2025.
"We've been working collaboratively with our Youth Advisory Council to help our officers develop various options and themes for that space, which we will then present to our community for their feedback once that process is complete," Cr Holmdahl said.
"We expect that to be finalised in the coming months."
