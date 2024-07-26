Award-winning Bay of Fires walk named in TIME magazine's Greatest Places list

One of the world's most established media outlets, TIME magazine, has named a popular Tasmanian East Coast walk in its 2024 World's Greatest Places list.
The wukalina Walk, led by Aboriginal guides, takes guests across wukalina (Mt William National Park) and larapuna (Bay of Fires).
The walk has previously won multiple awards, including winning gold at the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards in Darwin last year.
It's the first time Tasmania has made the list, which is compiled annually by TIME's editors and correspondents across the globe.
Tasmanian palawa Elder and founder of wukalina Walk, Clyde Mansell, said sharing our stories and our history on cultural homeland was "an integral part of the experience".
"It also allows us to increase employment, involve our young people and contribute to our self-determination, by creating more opportunities for the palawa community," Mansell said.
"We've had comments over the years where guests have said it's changed their lives and their whole thinking about how they should relate to Aboriginal people."
Premier and Tourism Minister Jeremy Rockliff said TIME Magazine's list was a trusted source of travel inspiration for many global travellers.
"The tourism industry is one of our state's success stories and we have no doubt TIME Magazine will influence readers to come and visit Tasmania," Mr Rockliff said.
"This is an incredible achievement for wukalina Walk and Tasmania.
"It is also important recognition for the Tasmanian Aboriginal community and the work wukalina Walk are doing to connect guests with Aboriginal history, culture and Country."
