'Heartwarming': Lilydale host junior footy for first time in 14 years

Lilydale Football Club are doing all they can to avoid being another unwanted Tasmanian football statistic.
The club hosted its first junior football home matches in 14 years last weekend, with their under-10s and George Town-combined under-12s team both featuring.
It's the second year of the Demons competing in the NTJFA, while their Auskick program has been in operation for four.
The club's football manager Colin Lockhart, who guided the seniors to the 2019 and 2021 premierships, stressed the importance of a junior program.
"When you look at our playing list at the moment with the current group, we've probably got four to eight years left and then there's nothing else coming through," he said.
"We need to develop a junior program for the future of the footy club or we will be another North-East Football Union club that folds and we don't want that for the group or the community."
The NEFU came to an end in 2017, with only Scottsdale Crows and Winnaleah playing each other in the final season after Bridport and East Coast moved to the NTFA.
Prior to that, Lilydale featured alongside the likes of Branxholm, Fingal, Ringarooma, while clubs such as Derby and Pioneer-Gladstone were big in the 50s, 60s and 70s.
Lilydale's previous junior teams were in the NEFU, performing strongly in the under-16 competition before moving to the NTFA in 2010.
Lockhart said Sunday's history-making return was well supported by the Lilydale community as well as other clubs who played matches on the ground.
"It was a really good day, there were life members that have been around for 50-60 years and they just had a grin on their face," he said.
"They couldn't believe how fantastic it was to see juniors running around in the Lilydale jumper. A couple of people actually said it was heartwarming."
The club's junior committee features a mix of experienced football heads and those who are keen to provide the best experience for young players.
The Demons are already looking ahead to next year, considering an under-9s team alongside their two existing line-ups.
Lockhart encouraged anyone that wants to play junior football at a small, family-orientated, community club, to choose Lilydale.
