You could potentially watch a Tasmanian in action on every day of Olympics

The Olympics could have Tasmanian representation on all days of the Games if each of the athletes make their respective finals.
Monday, July 29 is set to be the state's busiest day with a potential six athletes in action.
Ariarne Titmus, Eddie Ockenden, Georgia Baker, Jacob Despard, Stewart McSweyn, Alanna Smith, Max Giuliani, Josh Beltz and Sarah Hawe make up the contingent.
Titmus will also be thinking of home when she kicks off Tasmania's Olympic involvement in the 400-metre freestyle swim heats on Saturday.
"Community spirit runs deep in Tassie and their support really does mean a lot to me," said the 23-year-old dual world record-holder who moved from Launceston to Queensland in 2015.
"I can't wait to represent Australia at the Olympics - it's such a special experience and even more so when you know your hometown is cheering you on from the other side of the world.
"I'm in a better position than three years ago. I know I've grown since the last Olympic Games and more than anything, I have prepared the best I ever have prepared for a swim meet.
"I believe I have more in the tank and so that's my goal at these Games to try and get every skerrick out of myself and see what I'm capable of."
Giuliani said the period since being named on the team was the best six weeks of his life.
"I'm just so excited," said the Hobart 21-year-old who moved to the Gold Coast in 2022 and will contest the 200m freestyle and relay in Paris.
"Just living in the moment, talking to people who have been to a few Olympics and taking it all in, but the ultimate end goal is trying to succeed in Paris and getting up for a medal."
Ockenden, a hockey player and five-time Olympian, may be at the opposite end of the experience spectrum, but the opening ceremony flag-bearer is equally thrilled about the next few weeks.
"I think every Olympics is a bit different but one thing that has been the same is how exciting it is being in a team that's striving to do their very best at the biggest event that we go to," the 37-year-old said.
"It's always really exciting knowing you're going to the Olympics. It's really hard to compare it to the last four. Every Olympic campaign has had its own differences and its own feeling.
"You want to take some lessons in the past and try and improve and get better and use your experience to your advantage. Going to the Olympics is the coolest thing that we can do as hockey players."
Teammate and fellow Hobartian Beltz, 29, expected a contrasting experience to the COVID-affected Tokyo Olympics where the Kookaburras were a penalty shootout away from a gold medal.
"I imagine it will be different but other than Tokyo I have nothing to compare it to. But I hear from guys like Ed about what the Olympics are and picture a lot of fanfare whereas Tokyo was very regimented and we were meant to have no contact with anyone else," Beltz said.
"I'm looking forward to sharing the experience with family and friends."
Baker, 29, also thanked her support team as Launceston's triple Commonwealth Games champion prepared to contest the women's track cycling endurance events.
"From my family, friends, coaches and teammates to my primary school back in Tasmania - they have all played a role in my selection into the Olympics team, simply by believing in me and the Australian team," she said.
Despard, a sprinter, will contest the 4x100m relay and the Hobart 27-year-old could not be more ready.
"Having been to Commonwealth Games, gone to world juniors and won the Stawell Gift, the Olympics are the last thing on my list and will top off my career," he said.
After celebrating her 37th birthday on Tuesday, Hawe, of Huon RC, will again compete in the women's eight and hopes the Australian public will embrace the rowing team's new nickname, the Rowsellas.
"I think it's great the public has something to cheer for," Hawe said.
"A lot of big sporting teams have mascots... the Dolphins, the Matildas... so for rowing to now come into that space is really exciting."
