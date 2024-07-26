'It's just beautiful': Businesses keen to partner with St Lukes wellness hub

Launceston business owners and industry leaders were in attendance at St Lukes Health's industry night on July 25, many keen to see what opportunities the new multi-million dollar building's wellness centre would bring.
The wellness hub - which will host a rolling program of events that promote nutrition, movement and connection - was appealing to many keen to partner with St Lukes and run workshops and classes there.
Owner of mobile fitness business Fit 'n Kicking Megs Culhane said the new centre opens up the potential for new partnerships.
"In terms of the community, it's fantastic to bring people into a new centre that's offering services they can access," Ms Culhane said.
"It creates another partnership to work alongside St Lukes to provide more options for people to be healthy and fit.
"I think it will encourage people to try something new and come to a welcoming space, and try an option that may not have been presented to them before."
Council On The Ageing (COTA) Tasmania chief executive Brigid Wilkinson was also excited at the prospects the new space would provide for Tasmania's seniors.
"It's just beautiful and to have a gorgeous, accessible place that anyone can come to and utilise - we'll be doing that here in Launceston," Ms Wilkinson said.
"We've got a really great partnership with St Lukes because we align with a lot of the values they have - we want people to have healthy, long lives being the peak [body] for older people.
"So being able to collaborate and work with them to hold activities and events in a space that doesn't have a financial cost to us is really, really important."
Ms Wilkinson said they wanted to utilise the space to run more awareness-raising workshops.
"We run workshops on ageism and elder abuse, and we hold Seniors Week events," Ms Wilkinson said.
"So we'd love to continue to do that and have more of these in a great central space that people can come to and find out about."
