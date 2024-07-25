How a Tassie 'sausage shop' is fuelling a bid for Paris gold

Tasmanian cyclist Georgia Baker has been all around the world, but she's never forgotten her local butcher.
The 29-year-old spoke to national media from Paris this week as she guns for her first Olympic medal.
Asked about her biggest supporters in Tasmania, Baker's mind quickly turned The Sausage Shop in her hometown of Perth.
"Phil and Tanya [Groves], they've supported me since I was a junior cyclist," Baker said.
"I remember fondly having fundraisers for me to go to my junior world championships, I had a Bunnings sausage sizzle and they provided sausages, hamburgers, and they really supported me.
"They're definitely getting behind me and it's definitely motivating as well."
The feeling is mutual.
Mr and Mrs Groves are decorating every corner of their store in anticipation of Baker's Olympic exploits.
Flags and ribbons have already been draped around the shop. Balloons, new signwriting and an influx of posters from Perth Primary School students will complete the decorations in the coming days.
"Georgia's come in here since she was a little girl, her and her sister Phoebe and Mum and Dad," Mr Groves said.
"She's done a marvellous job with her career.
"We're decking out the shop - everyone that goes through Perth is going to know that Georgia's one of our customers.
"The local businesses would have all helped her in some way - she's a good kid and she deserves all the support she gets."
Baker is based in Adelaide, but always makes sure to visit the butcher when she's visiting family in Perth.
She'll often bring in newly-won medals, and will usually stock up on Mr Groves' peppered steak.
"It's a bit of an old recipe, peppered steak, but Georgia's always liked it," Mr Groves said.
"Even since she was a little kid."
The time difference between Paris and Perth means Baker's races won't be televised at viewer-friendly hours.
But her popularity in Tasmania means there'll be plenty of households tuning in regardless - not least the Groves' residence.
"She's always been proud of representing Perth and everyone loves watching her compete - she's a real competitor," Mr Groves said.
"I won't miss a bit. We'll be cheering for her."
