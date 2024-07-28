Council discussions over $10k Peace Festival funding ask not harmonious

Discussion became fractious after Launceston councillors were asked to consider spending ratepayer money to help fund an event that failed the council grant application process.
The motion, put forward by councillor Danny Gibson, was to grant the Community Peace Trust $10,000 from council funds for the 2024 Tamar Valley Peace Festival.
An application for $12,500 through the council's major event sponsorship program was rejected, along with four others, in June.
Cr Gibson said the council was a well-established supporter of the Community Peace Trust, and it was hard to place the Peace Festival into a particular category when it came to funding - it was an "umbrella event".
"On some occasions we've funded the Trust through funds," he said.
"This as a unique umbrella. It's hard to consider it as a standard event.
"It's for that reason that I put the notice of motion forward, but I've not recommended that we fund the same amount as it was unsuccessful through the events funding."
Any cash would be contingent on a funding agreement between the council and the Trust.
This would ensure the council received recognition as an event partner, and mandated a post-festival analysis to assess the event's impact.
After questions about where the money would come from, the council's chief financial officer Nathan Williams said the cost would ultimately be passed on to ratepayers.
"If the motion is successful ... what we will do is we will come to a subsequent council meeting with the budget amendments seeking additional funding," Mr Williams said.
"We wouldn't be reallocating from another project. We'll be asking for more funding.
"It would be adding to the budget deficit, or reducing the budget surplus."
Councillors Andrew Palmer and Alex Britton said they had reservations over the proposal, as a matter of fairness, as did deputy mayor Hugh McKenzie.
Cr Palmer said it could also set a precedent, as the Effervescence Tasmania event scored higher than the Peace Festival during the sponsorship assessment process but also missed out on funding.
"As much as we would love to be able to fund all these events ... it was my interpretation in that committee that we didn't have any funds left," he said.
"We're hearing now that yes, we could tap into these funds but you know, someone else might come to us tomorrow, next week, or the week after and look to us for some funding.
"All these other [applicants] could be listening to us right now and say 'that's unfair', and it will be unfair."
An amendment - to support the funds in principle but defer a decision until a more formal budget submission was prepared - put forward by councillor Tim Walker failed, as the vote came down to a tie.
Cr Walker said he felt it was too much like "making policy on the run".
Chief executive officer Sam Johnson proposed letting the motion lie on the table - effectively "pressing the pause button" on discussions - or withdrawing the matter.
This, he said, would allow councillors to reflect and decide what the intended outcome would be.
At this point Cr Gibson interjected with a point of order.
He said the questions raised by councillors should have been answered by council officers when a report for the meeting agenda was prepared.
"It's unfortunate that the officer's comments didn't in any way reflect the motion that I put together," he said.
"They're just a copy and paste of an overview of what happened with regard to events funding. I chaired the Events Funding Committee for 10 years. I'm all about the process of events funding I'm all also all about good governance.
"If I thought that going against the governance of the events committee that I chaired 10 years was a good thing my motion would have said that."
Cr McKenzie proposed another alternative - to fund all five rejected events to the amount organisers had previously asked for.
This amounted to $55,000.
That was not put to councillors as the motion was deferred until the next council meeting.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.