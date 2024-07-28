The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Council discussions over $10k Peace Festival funding ask not harmonious

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 29 2024 - 7:45am, first published 5:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council discussions turned fractious after a $10,000 funding ask for a Launceston festival. File picture by Phillip Biggs
Council discussions turned fractious after a $10,000 funding ask for a Launceston festival. File picture by Phillip Biggs

Discussion became fractious after Launceston councillors were asked to consider spending ratepayer money to help fund an event that failed the council grant application process.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.