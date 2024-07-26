The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Hops and dreams: Calling all beer brewing enthusiasts to attend competition

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated July 26 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIA's Dr Naomi Vinden with an e-tongue. Picture supplied
TIA's Dr Naomi Vinden with an e-tongue. Picture supplied

If you fancy yourself as a beer brewer and are ready to put your beverage to the scientific test, then an upcoming beer brewing competition might be the ticket for you.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.