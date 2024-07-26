Hops and dreams: Calling all beer brewing enthusiasts to attend competition

If you fancy yourself as a beer brewer and are ready to put your beverage to the scientific test, then an upcoming beer brewing competition might be the ticket for you.
The Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture (TIA) will hold a beer brewing competition for home brewers and current and former University of Tasmania fermentation and beer accreditation students.
The Science of Brewing Beer Competition is an opportunity to brew and test a beer to discover what an electronic tongue (e-tongue) has to say after a rigorous taste assessment.
TIA researchers will analyse the beer samples with the e-tongue, which uses sensors to objectively measure tastes, including bitterness, astringency, sourness, saltiness, umami and richness.
TIA food scientist Dr Sam Sawyer said people taste food and beverages differently for various reasons such as training, genetics, and what we've eaten.
"The e-tongue takes out the subjectivity, which can aid and accelerate food innovation because we're all going to taste things differently," Dr Sawyer said.
The food scientist said the competition aims to demonstrate how interesting agricultural science can be.
"It's about making science more accessible to the public, and what better way than something that many people enjoy beer," Dr Sawyer said.
"We're giving the community a chance to craft a brew in the name of science."
He said the entrants are encouraged to use interesting ingredients.
"We want people to get their creative juices flowing and look at how to create a unique beer," Dr Sawyer said.
"We expect to see interesting ingredients; that's the fun part of it."
A team of beer industry experts and a University of Tasmania researcher will determine the best homebrew, and the winner will receive a prize pool worth more than $300.
A public vote will determine the student competition winner. The winner will have the unique opportunity to brew a keg with Paul Morrison from Morrison Brewery.
Mr Morrison said the competition is a great opportunity for budding brewers.
"A competition like this is a great way for home brewers to have their beers evaluated by industry professionals, gaining feedback and advice," Mr Morrison said.
"I started my career winning a home brewing competition, inspiring me to make brewing my profession."
Beer samples must be submitted to Launceston's Saint John Craft Beer Bar by August 9.
A community event will be held on August 24 as part of National Science Week. Some of the brews will be served on tap, and the public will be encouraged to swirl some and vote for their favourite.
Expressions of interest in the competition are open until August 2 and can be submitted online at the Humanitix's website.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.