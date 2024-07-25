Changes ahead for asbestos-related disease claims in Tasmania

Changes to payments to Tasmanians with asbestos-related diseases have been placed before the state's lower house for debate.
If approved by both houses of parliament, claimants and family members will be able to be compensated for the cost of support services, such as counselling, and claimants will not have to replay an incorrect compensation amount made in error to the commissioner of the Asbestos Compensation Scheme.
The commissioner will also be required to meet the review costs of a successful claimant where an error of law had been made during assessment by the medical panel.
The changes related to recommendations of a second five-year review of the state's compensation scheme.
The review found that the scheme provided financial compensation to Tasmanian workers and families in a timely and efficient manner, although there was evidence that the scheme might not be reaching all potential claimants.
It noted the average lump sum payment for claimants diagnosed with an imminently fatal asbestos-related disease was $459,306.
Lump sum payments totalled $22.4 million over the review period.
"It is noted that this is potentially much lower than damages that might be received through a common law claim," the review's authors wrote.
"However, to significantly change the level of compensation under the scheme would reasonably require changing the basis of the assessment of a claim."
There were $4.71 million in claim payments made by the commission in 2022-23, and 14 new claims received.
The most common disease reported is mesothelioma.
At June 30, 2023, the balance of the commission's fund was $29.5 million, compared to $25.3 million the year before.
