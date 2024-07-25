On the rise: local baker heading to national competitions

When he first started at Banjo's Bakery, Dylan Price was a sales assistant who wasn't just a step removed from baking because of his role, he also had no interest in it all.
Now, four years on, he'll be competing in one of Australia's biggest baking competitions.
Mr Price, a final year baking apprentice, is heading to Melbourne's Fine Food Expo for the annual Bake Skills Australia Championships in September as one of two Tasmanians representing the state.
"I'm excited and nervous at the same time," the 24-year-old from Campbell Town said.
First drawn to baking during the Covid pandemic, when Banjo's needed a new hand in the kitchen, Mr Price signed up and quickly became infatuated with the scientific side of the work - like the reactions that turn dough into bread.
"It was the best thing that came out of the pandemic for me; I never would have become a baker if it weren't for it," he said.
And for a young man who, only four years ago, had no experience in the industry at all, the chance to compete in baking is a significant change, but it's also not so new.
It will be the second time in three months he has represented Tasmania - in May, he was nominated for, and competed in, the L.A. Judge Award for Baking Apprentice of the Year, one of the industry's most prestigious honours.
"I'd never really cared for competitions until that point," Mr Price said.
"But, it being my final year of apprenticeship, I thought that I'd never get this chance again for some of these age-restricted championships.
"It was one of the best experiences that I could ask for, and I haven't regretted it, it really inspired me."
And at the upcoming Bake Skills Australia Championships, where he'll be tasked with making croissants, brioche and more, Mr Price has his eyes set less on winning the three-day competition than on more inspiration.
"You get to meet some of the best young bakers in the country," he said.
"And it's not like you're there to compare yourself against them, you're there to learn and to improve. And you're there on behalf of your state, Tasmania.
"That's something not a lot of people get to do, or to achieve."
