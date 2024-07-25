The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

On the rise: local baker heading to national competitions

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated July 25 2024 - 3:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Price is heading to the Melbourne Fine Food Expo to compete in a national competition, the Bake Skills Australia Championships. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dylan Price is heading to the Melbourne Fine Food Expo to compete in a national competition, the Bake Skills Australia Championships. Picture by Paul Scambler

When he first started at Banjo's Bakery, Dylan Price was a sales assistant who wasn't just a step removed from baking because of his role, he also had no interest in it all.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant is The Examiner's arts and culture reporter, theatre critic and occasional columnist. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.