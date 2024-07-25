'Be ambitious': Riverside High hosts Australian of the Year recipients

Australian of the Year recipients visited Riverside High School to share their knowledge, passion and experiences with students.
Professor Richard Scolyer, Steph Trethewey, Jim Colville, Naarah and Clair Harris visited the school on Thursday, July 25 for a morning tea and presentation.
The visit was particularly special for one particular recipient, Mr Scolyer, who grew up in Riverside and attended Riverside High School.
The world-leading melanoma pathologist was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer 14 months ago and said he was emotional on his return to his roots.
"In my grade 10 graduation book, one teacher wrote, 'Reach for the sky and you'll get to the treetops, reach for the treetops and you won't get off the ground'," Scolyer said.
"It really struck a chord with me - be ambitious about trying to make a difference and trying to do what you want.
"That's an important message for all the students."
Mr Scolyer said people from Tasmania were humble, friendly and helped one another and Claire Harris agreed whole-heartedly.
Ms Harris started Tassie Mums in Hobart in 2018 and has since helped thousands of mums statewide by providing essential items like clothing bundles, nappy packs, activity packs, prams and car seats.
Ms Harris said career outcomes are not always linear and after having her own baby she wanted to give back to the community.
"I have a diverse background that has nothing to do with what I do now - but all of those things I did in my past feed into and support what I do today," she said.
"I found an organisation in Melbourne that supported mums after having my baby - but when I came to Tasmanian that didn't exist so I started my business - that was nine years ago.
"Treat everything as learning and appreciate all you do - leap into things."
Both Mr Scolyer and Ms Harris said they emphasised the power of community involvement and volunteering.
"It's so easy to be a part of a community, and it's free - be kind and give," Ms Harris said.
Mr Scolyer said he emphasised the importance of enjoying your life.
Year 10 student Elaria Acquarola said the presentations were inspiring and it was highly beneficial for students to meet the recipients.
"We have lots of different types of people in our school, some students will really benefit from hearing these stories and others will be motivated, like myself," she said.
"I want to go to university and become a lawyer."
