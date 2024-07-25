Judge backs magistrate in denying bail to alleged drug trafficker

A Kings Meadows man facing five counts of drug trafficking between 2020 and 2024 failed in an attempt to get bail when he made application in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
Previously magistrate Sharon Cure refused bail for Jacob Adam Williams, 32, in the Launceston Magistrates court on July 9.
Mr Williams was on Supreme Court bail when he was charged with further drug trafficking and drug manufacturing charges between March and May.
Mr Williams 32, is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled drug, possession of a controlled drug and possession of a thing used for consuming drugs between March and May 2024.
He also appeared on counts of possession of a controlled drug, possession of a silencer, dealing with property suspected to be the proceeds of crime and a count of possessing a prohibited device.
Police allege Mr Williams was in possession of $26,700 cash and drugs with a value of up to $92,460 when his Kings Meadows property was raided by police in May 2024.
Mr Williams was also charged in relation to a search by police of a Moltema property in March.
In August 2020, Mr Williams pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance after police raided a Hadspen address and found he and a 26-year-old man, who has also pleaded not guilty, extracting about $30,000 worth of methylamphetamine from a teddy bear that had been delivered by post.
In September 2021, Mr Williams was again charged with dealing in the proceeds of crime and trafficking when police seized a total of $118,000 in two separate packages from a car and the ceiling of his home.
In the same raid, police seized a gold BMW.
In August 2023, Mr Williams was charged with trafficking after one kilogram of methamphetamine was intercepted in a postal item.
Mr Williams, who appeared via video, was represented by Hobart-based defence lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi.
On June 30, 2023, the Supreme Court of Tasmania had a backlog of 743 cases, and numerous defendants had waited more than four years for their trials.
Mr Cangelosi, appearing for Devonport lawyer Greg Richardson, said crown papers had not yet been filed on the 2020 trafficking matter.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.