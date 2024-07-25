'Important opportunity': Funding for on-site pharmacists in aged care homes

A $333.7 million investment from the federal government will employ pharmacists to work on-site in residential aged care homes.
On-site pharmacists will work alongside other aged care professionals to improve medication management and ensure older people use their medications safely.
From July 1, community pharmacies have been able to access funding of $138,282 per year for a full-time equivalent aged care on-site pharmacist.
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmania branch president Helen O'Byrne said the Guild was supportive of the initiative "in principle".
"And as per the policy intent of the initiative, community pharmacies need to be given the first opportunity to provide the aged care on-site pharmacists," Ms O'Byrne said.
"The Guild believes that it is important that the established relationship between the contracted community pharmacy - typically for the supply of patient medication - and the residential aged care home (RACH) is recognised and enhanced by this initiative."
She said this provided an important opportunity to build on the established relationship between the contracted community pharmacy and the RACH.
"If there is capacity, the contracted community pharmacy is best placed to support Quality Use Medicines (QUM) within RACHs through an aged care on-site pharmacist," she said.
"The RACH must apply for the funding under the program meeting the parameters set out by the government."
Ms O'Byrne said the funding did not extend to older people in their own homes, and was exclusively for residential aged care homes.
Federal Aged Care Minister Anika Wells said having pharmacists on-site in residential aged care homes gave greater assurance to residents and their families that their medications were being managed safely and appropriately.
"Residents of aged care homes and their care providers will benefit from the clinical care provided by the on-site pharmacist, including easy access to flu vaccines and COVID boosters," Ms Wells said.
"Making sure older people have access to safe and quality healthcare is a priority for the Albanese government."
