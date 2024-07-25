Man given chance to avoid ten months' jail alleged to have stolen puffer jackets

A Kings Meadows man who was given a chance to avoid up to ten months jail by complying with a drug treatment order appeared in the Launceston Magistrates court on new stealing charges.
On July 9 magistrate Sharon Cure gave Lovell until his next court date of July 31 to show he could stay off drugs and cease committing crime.
In that appearance Tasmania Police and the Department of Community Corrections sought cancellation of Lovell's drug treatment order imposed in February 2024.
Ms Cure said she would make a final decision on July 31 but allowed Lovell the opportunity to continue on the order despite remarking that he was the 'master of excuses'.
But less than a fortnight later on July 20 he was charged with stealing three puffer jackets from Anaconda worth $619.97.
Lovell also appeared on a count of stealing $77 worth of alcohol on May 25 and stealing $217.35 of grocery items from Coles Kings Meadows on June 3.
He did not plead and was remanded in custody to reappear on July 31, 2024.
