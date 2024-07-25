$34k abuse compo in 1994 became $2.4m in 2024: Justice for children

The justice floodgates on historical child abuse are opening in Tasmania after the state's commission of inquiry into sexual abuse within its institutions, say lawyers.
A Canberra lawyer representing multiple victim-survivors of former children's homes in Tasmania said an increasing number of people harmed by past abuses were seeking legal assistance.
More recently, a former student of a Catholic George Town primary school has alleged sexual abuse by two priests, which has led other victim-survivors to come forward.
And earlier this year, a Tasmanian Supreme Court Judge ordered that the Anglican church pay $2.4 million in damages after a victim-survivor of child sexual abuse pursued a higher legal claim.
The court set aside a 1994 deed of release settlement agreement that released the church from any further liability, on their payment of $34,000 to the survivor.
Maliganis Edwards Johnson lawyer Thomas Wallace-Pannell said changes at law meant it was now easier for victim-survivors to pursue compensation claims, even if they had already received some sort of government redress and signed a Deed of Release.
Changes include those made to the statute of limitation laws, where the time restriction on when someone can make a claim after alleged abuse has been removed.
As well as changes to allow previous legal settlements on child sexual and other abuse to be set aside in certain circumstances.
"It was recognised that a lot of these settlements occurred when there was still a limitation issue, where the statute barred claims because of the time limit," Mr Wallace-Pannell said.
"This was used by the [redress providers] who kind of said 'you have no other choice, you can't take us to court, and this is all we are going to offer you'," he said.
"So the changes were made to set aside those previous unjust settlements."
Mr Wallace-Pannell is representing several clients who were abused by staff at four state-run children's homes from around the 1970s up until the mid-2000s.
He has called for anyone with information or recollections about:
to speak with him about their memories.
Mr Wallace-Pannell said any information would be relevant, including anything that gave insight into what was occurring to children, what the institutions might have been aware of, and what controls were in place.
"The difficulty with these claims is that they happened so long ago and memories might not be so great, so we need to speak to people who may be able to fill in any gaps for us."
In 2004 the Tasmanian Ombusdman undertook a review into claims of abuse in state care, which led to the government offering ex gratia payments of up to $60,000 to relevant claims.
Up to 47 claims were accepted and paid, which was followed by a phase 2 period that ran until 2013 and made payments to a further 423 claimants.
Across four rounds a total of $52 million in payments were made to 1600 people.
More recently, the government has set aside $98 million for abuse payments to survivors connected to the commission of inquiry.
