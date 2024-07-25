Ashley detainees need more pairs of underpants, higher allowances: Report

The state's Custodial Inspector has recommended that Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees get higher allowances to spend at the canteen each week as inflation pushes up food prices, and more than two pairs of underpants and socks allocated to them during their stay.
Custodial Inspector Richard Connock in his most recent report on the wellbeing of detainees at the centre made 13 recommendations for improvement.
The recommendations included prioritisation of cultural activities, stronger processes for the screening and induction of external visitors, and the establishment of a time-out-of-room indicator, similar to that applied in the state's adult prisons.
Mr Connock said lockdowns remained an issue at the centre, due to a significant number of staff that were on workers' compensation or stood down whilst allegations against them were investigated.
"These investigations were taking a considerable amount of time," he said.
"The impact on the wellbeing of the young people due to staff shortages means there is less time out of room."
Ashley detainees are required to wear clothing provided by the centre during their stay.
This included two pairs of underwear and two pairs of socks.
"Two pairs of underwear or socks would appear to be adequate to allow young people to change their underwear and socks daily, where one pair is being worn and one is being washed," Mr Connock said.
"However, physical and physiologic changes during adolescence, such as menstruation and increased sweating, may need increased hygiene."
He recommended more underwear and socks be provided to detainees in future.
Mr Connock praised the increase in the number of healthier foods available in the canteen.
He has previously been critical of the unlimited access detainees once had to food, paired with inactivity.
Mr Connock wrote in 2018 that up to 70 per cent of offenders were believed to gain weight while in detention.
Part of this was attributed to the increased use of icy poles, chocolate and lollies as incentives.
Back then, he said a unit of between three to four detainees could go through a 24-pack of icy poles and a litre of ice cream topping over 24 hours.
Detainees receive an allowance on a sliding scale dependent on participation in their behaviour development program.
This can be spent on snacks and other food from the canteen, additional clothing, or toiletries, including hair product, lip gloss and make-up.
Mr Connock said allowances for detainees had not increased for a number of years.
"Given the increase in the cost of living, consideration should be given to increasing the allowances," he said.
