Ashley detainees need more pairs of underpants, higher allowances: Report

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 25 2024 - 2:52pm, first published 12:11pm
The state's Custodial Inspector has made 13 recommendations to improve detainee wellbeing at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
The state's Custodial Inspector has recommended that Ashley Youth Detention Centre detainees get higher allowances to spend at the canteen each week as inflation pushes up food prices, and more than two pairs of underpants and socks allocated to them during their stay.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

