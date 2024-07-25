State's economy reliant on Tasmanians spending more, Deloitte report finds

Tasmania's economic growth will be reliant on increased household spending this financial year, the latest Deloitte Access Economics Business Outlook says, due to low predicted population growth.
The report forecasts that inflation in Tasmania will drop from 7.1 per cent to 3.2 per cent in 2024-25, with wage growth just 0.4 per cent higher.
Household consumption is expected to rise marginally by 1.2 per cent, while the state's population is only expected to grow by 0.8 per cent.
Nationally, household consumption is expected to rise by 1.5 per cent, and population by 1.5 per cent.
Deloitte noted household expenditure in Tasmania was near historical lows in the preceding quarters before the new report, but a slight uptick was a positive sign for the economy.
It said population growth presented a significant challenge for the state's economy.
"The state's population challenge is different to past periods where growth has fluctuated sharply and reached similar lows," it said in its report.
"In 2012, for example - when Tasmania's population declined - this was attributed to a large net outflow of interstate migrants, many of whom were drawn to an especially tight construction labour market in Western Australia at the peak of the mining construction boom."
Deloitte stated spending by the Tasmanian government on public infrastructure projects declined in the March 2024 quarter and was likely to taper off further in 2024-25 as a number of major projects passed their peak construction period and approached completion.
Labor's treasury spokesman Josh Willie said the outlook forecast Tasmania's economic growth to be 0.4 per cent in 2025, which was the lowest of all states.
"It also projects economic and employment growth over the next five years to be the weakest in the nation," he said.
"Perhaps most worrying is the fact Tasmania is forecast to experience even more job losses throughout 2024-25."
A government spokesman said the state's economy continued to grow over the 18 months, despite the national economic headwinds of high interest rates and high inflation.
"We have record low unemployment at 3.8 per cent, we have the best business conditions and highest business confidence in the nation," he said.
