House of the Week | Modern family home full of luxury

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This stunning single-level home was built in 2023 and is perfectly positioned just a short stroll from Launceston General Hospital. This light and bright contemporary residence features first-class fittings and fixtures.
Jeremy Wilkinson from Harcourts Launceston said that 54A Mulgrave Street is one of those homes that just surprises you.
"It's a stunning inner-city home - beautiful family executive living with just absolute privacy," he said.
With gorgeous five-metre high ceilings and windows, the home includes four spacious bedrooms, and two generous living rooms, with the main open-plan kitchen, living and dining area seamlessly connecting to a secluded courtyard, perfect for entertaining.
The courtyard also boasts a Matador barbecue station with a sink and a drinks fridge included.
The kitchen features stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, an integrated fridge, a dishwasher, loads of bench space and storage.
The spacious lounge has five-metre high ceilings, extensive glazing, all-day sun and indoor/outdoor living.
"There's just so much sun and natural light - you don't often find homes designed like this in town," Jeremy said.
The private main bedroom has access to the patio, a walk-in wardrobe, a stylish ensuite with a floating vanity and an extra-large walk-in shower.
"The home is almost divided into three wings - one for the parents, one for the kids, and one for guests. The kids even have their own living room, so there's space for everyone," Jeremy said.
"If you have guests, they have their own space, which is almost unheard of."
Additional highlights include an electric fire for ambience in the living room, a secure double garage with internal access, a remote gate, and a private and established yard, which is perfect for kids and pets.
This home offers unparalleled comfort and convenience just minutes from all city amenities. It's close to schools, supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants, and all of the city's conveniences. It's just a five-minute drive to Launceston's CBD and 11 minutes to Launceston's Airport.
Don't miss your chance to call this exquisite property home. Contact Jeremy Wilkinson of Harcourts Launceston to arrange your inspection today.
Check out the e-edition here.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.