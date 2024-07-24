Feature Property | Luxury meets classic charm

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Welcome to 22 High Street, Evandale, where classic charm meets modern luxury in this beautifully presented 1950s home, complete with a vast architectural extension designed to accommodate a larger family. This exquisite property has been meticulously renovated with functionality and comfort in mind, ensuring a perfect blend of style and practicality for every member of the family.
The front end of the house features three spacious bedrooms and an office/rumpus room that can easily be converted into a fourth bedroom. A central bathroom with a separate shower and bath serves this area, ensuring convenience for family and guests alike.
The heart of the home is the expansive kitchen, living, and dining area, ideal for entertaining. This space boasts large bifold doors that open seamlessly to the outdoors, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor living experience perfect for gatherings, regardless of the season. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, featuring a three-metre stainless steel island bench, floor-to-ceiling joinery, and a butler's pantry for additional storage and food preparation. Quality appliances, including a Falcon oven with a gas cooktop, make cooking a pleasure.
The parents' retreat is situated in its own wing, complete with a spacious walk-in wardrobe and a luxurious ensuite with a double shower.
