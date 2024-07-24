Feature Property | Luxury meets classic charm

The heart of the home is the expansive kitchen, living, and dining area, ideal for entertaining. This space boasts large bifold doors that open seamlessly to the outdoors, creating a harmonious indoor-outdoor living experience perfect for gatherings, regardless of the season. The kitchen itself is a chef's dream, featuring a three-metre stainless steel island bench, floor-to-ceiling joinery, and a butler's pantry for additional storage and food preparation. Quality appliances, including a Falcon oven with a gas cooktop, make cooking a pleasure.

