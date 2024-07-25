The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Fate of Launceston's 'historic' TNT9/7EX building hangs in the balance

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated July 25 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The TNT9 outside broadcast. Picture: Len Scambler
The TNT9 outside broadcast. Picture: Len Scambler

A draft assessment has been submitted to City of Launceston Council to see if the former Northern Studios TNT9/7EX building deserves "owner consultation" due to its historic cultural significance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.