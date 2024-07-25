Fate of Launceston's 'historic' TNT9/7EX building hangs in the balance

A draft assessment has been submitted to City of Launceston Council to see if the former Northern Studios TNT9/7EX building deserves "owner consultation" due to its historic cultural significance.
The Tasmanian Heritage Council submitted its assessment to Launceston Council, and a decision over its future will be made on July 25.
Plans exist to demolish parts of the building, including the 1960-licence TV studios at 36 Watchorn Street, and divide the premises into five separate tenancies.
These tenancies include banks, call centres, funeral parlours, real estate agencies, and veterinarians.
The Tasmanian Heritage Council is not the only group concerned about the studios' repurposing; heritage consultants, architects, and members of the Tasmanian TV industry have also voiced their concerns about the building's future.
Heritage consultant Sam Nichols said the TNT9/7EX building holds important "social, technical and historical importance" and that it would be unwise to "throw the baby out with the bathwater".
"If old buildings can no longer be utilized for their original purpose, then the ability to repurpose them for something else is important for their longevity. But not by removing everything that makes them important in the first place," Mr Nichols said.
In 1965, The Examiner, 7EX radio station and TNT9 were all combined in a venture in which Edmund Rouse and his family were major stakeholders.
In 1989, the original owner of the building, Mr Rouse, found himself at the centre of one of Tasmania's biggest political scandals, which resulted in the collapse of the state government and a Royal Commission.
"In the Tasmanian context, the studios are so important because they are in the only building left of that type. The other one in Hobart was TVT6, which was demolished for a private hospital that never would be realised in New Town Road," Mr Nichols said.
The consultant said keeping television studios running at their original purpose in Tasmania is vital because that's where original Australian television content can be made.
"We've got a burgeoning Tasmania film industry, again, off the back of television shows like Rosehaven, Deadloch and Bay of Fires, and yet we have an existing facility to potentially make more shows in Launceston," Mr Nichols said.
Many of Australia and Tasmania's most well-known TV identities have graced the Northern studios, including comedian Barry Humphries, presenter Jim Cox, and ex-Saturday Morning Fun show presenters Mike Lunn and Nick Duigan.
A spokesperson from the Tasmanian branch of the Australian Cinematographers Society (ACS), who wished to remain anonymous, said, "If the studios are demolished, they will never be rebuilt with the existing soundstage or purpose-built lighting rigs".
"I think it's short-sighted to not have conversations with filmmakers and institutions who see potential in the space," the spokesperson said.
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas) spokesperson said the development application for the former TNT9 studios is a decision for City of Launceston.
"Under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act 1993, the [council] may consider issues of scientific, aesthetic, architectural or historical interest, or otherwise of special cultural value as part of the development application assessment process," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the Heritage Council, at its June 2024 meeting, agreed that a nomination to enter the TNT9 studios could be progressed to the owner consultation stage.
The NRE say Heritage Tasmania prepared a preliminary datasheet to present to the owners and interested parties with relevant technical expertise as part of that process.
"No decision has been made by the Heritage Council about the nomination's entry, or otherwise, to the Tasmanian Heritage Register," the spokesperson said.
City of Launceston Council is due to make a decision over the future of the Northern Studios on July 25.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.