Tasmanian innovators present big ideas at annual TMEC conference

Advanced robotics, the latest research from the CSIRO and zero-carbon mining were just some of the topics presented at this year's Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing and Energy Council (TMEC) conference.
From July 24-25, Tasmanian experts and leaders across fields of science, mining and business gathered at Launceston Country Club to present the latest developments in their respective fields.
TMEC chief executive Ray Mostogl said this year's conference, concluding with an "emotional" address by Tasmania JackJumpers head coach Scott Roth, had been a success.
"We had record attendance and record sponsorship," Mr Mostogl said.
"But also we just had some excellent examples from within Tasmania of leading innovators ... some of those things that will take the industry straight forward is already happening."
This year included a number of speakers outside of the mining industry, and Mr Mostogl said the diversity in topics was welcomed.
"We do live on an island and we have no reason for us not to share and collaborate," Mr Mostogl said.
"Ultimately we'll do a survey and get feedback and that will determine what next year's conference looks like, but based on the verbal feedback we've seen so far, I think it was a pretty good formula."
He said a key highlight was a presentation from workplace demographer Lisa Denny, who told audiences Tasmania's "unprecedented" demographic change has profound long-term implications for the state.
"I think that definitely requires more analysis, which is what Lisa is asking for," Mr Mostogl said.
"Clearly, the challenge there is that there are no quick answers - it's all about having that long-term picture in mind.
"I spoke with both Liberal and Labor representatives that were here and said this has got to go beyond parliamentary terms.
"We've got to have a bipartisan acceptance that these changes were supported ... otherwise we're just going to reverse each other every four years."
Mr Mostogl said people and energy were the emerging fronts for Tasmania's future.
"But the level of innovation that's going on is what will take will take us forward," he said.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.