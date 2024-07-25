Tassie couple fly to Queensland as Titmus family's housesitters

A Launceston couple has arrived in Brisbane to fulfil a crucial Olympics posting.
Marcus Douglas and Jo McBain have been chosen to man the fort at Terminator HQ - otherwise known as Ariarne Titmus' family home - for the next two weeks while Australia's highest-profile swimmer competes for Paris gold.
Their main responsibilities will be taking care of Lucy, the family's beloved maltese shih tzu, and locking into Titmus' busy racing schedule.
Mr Douglas predicted the pair would spend the entire fortnight in their matching 'Team Titmus' uniforms.
"We have been close buddies with the Titmus family for over 30 years now and very fortunate to have been able to be a part of Arnie's journey from when she first learned to float, let alone swim," Mr Douglas said.
"We remember quite fondly both freckled-faced Ariarne and her little sister Mia playing in the pool at their family home in Riverside while we the responsible adults enjoyed great barbecues."
Mr Douglas paid tribute to Titmus' parents Steve and Robyn, who relocated their family from Riverside to Brisbane in 2015 to support their eldest daughter's swimming career.
Nine years on, the former St Patrick's College student has become one of the country's most decorated athletes.
She is heavily favoured to add to her impressive Olympic medal collection (two gold, a silver and bronze from Tokyo 2021) during the next week.
"What I love about this kid is that there are no airs or graces with her, what you see is what you get, a determined but wholesome individual," Mr Douglas said.
"No doubt post swimming, a huge future on the speaking circuit as well as commentating swimming at all levels is imminent.
"I know Tasmania will get behind this incredible individual as she strives for gold. Go Arnie!"
Titmus will complete in the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle in Paris, as well as the 4x200m freestyle relay event.
