Selections prompt contrasting emotions for mountain bike club mates

The upcoming mountain bike world championships have prompted contrasting emotions for two Launceston riders.
Launceston Mountain Bike Club's Sam Fox, who also races with Lapierre Mavic Unity, will compete in the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in the elite men's category in Pal Arinsal, Andorra.
The 23-year-old will race in XCC on August 30 and XCO on September 1.
"It's an honour to be selected to represent Australia at the world championship in Andorra this year," Fox said.
"It will be my second year racing the elite title, and I'm looking forward to putting some of the lessons from the last 12 months into practice."
He added he was off to Sierra Nevada in the US in two weeks for some solid training with his Aussie teammates.
Fox has a season-best XCO finish of 46th in the world cups this year, recorded in both Nové Msto na Morav and Les Gets.
XCO, short for Cross-Country Olympic, involves laps over various terrain.
Riders start at the same time in mass with the racing about one hour and a half long. It's the sport's only Olympic format.
Cross-Country short track (XCC) consists of a 1-1.5-kilometre circuit course, with the race lasting 20-25 minutes.
Meanwhile, Launceston Mountain Bike Club's Izzy Flint has described her selection for the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships as bittersweet.
The 22-year-old said she intended to represent Australia in the elite women's category in Snowshoe, United States, in September but that the news had come at a difficult time.
Flint recently lost her appeal after missing out on the Aussie team for the world championships in Andorra.
While Flint said it was an honour to represent her nation in any event, she said it had been tough to miss selection for the Cross-Country Olympic category in Andorra.
"In all honesty, I'm definitely more of a Cross-Country Olympic athlete and I've actually just been through an appeals process for a non-selection for that team," she said.
"So in some respects, it's kind of bittersweet for me because it's not really the competition I would prefer to be racing at.
"Obviously, it's still a great honour to be selected to represent your country but (the marathon event) wasn't really a huge priority for me.
"The Cross-Country Olympic was definitely more my priority and due to some politics and certain reasons that selection didn't happen.
"And it's been a pretty tough couple of weeks for both me and actually my fellow Launceston rider and partner, Cam Ivory.
"He also didn't get selected for that so it's been a pretty tumultuous couple of weeks for us."
She added the Launceston-based couple did meet the selection criteria. The Examiner understands then it comes down to the judges' discretion.
Flint was asked what the couple would do next.
She said Ivory was currently racing in Indonesia and was looking forward to a block of road racing in China.
"For me, I will probably still go to Europe and (compete) in mountain bike races," she said.
"I'm actually yet to lock-in a plan. I'm probably thinking I'll go and do some other races in Europe and I guess salvage what I can for the rest of the year."
Flint recently overcame arguably her toughest time in the sport.
"I had two knee surgeries last year and nearly 18 months off so it's been a rocky road and it's definitely tested my love for riding," she said.
"There are always going to be things, everyone is fighting their own battles along the way.
"And it's just a matter of showing up each day and being the best version of yourself."
Flint had her first knee surgery in March 2023 and then another in July.
She said she had a second surgery after the first rehab didn't work before another three months off.
This came after her well-documented concussion due to a crash in 2019.
"These knee injuries were 10-fold worse than what my concussion ever was," Flint said.
"My concussion was bad at the time but I think when I sat there and the possibility of never being able to ride my bike again became pretty apparent after the first surgery, I wasn't quite ready for that and that was a pretty confronting situation to be in.
"It took a really long time to process that and move forward with that being a potential."
Flint returned to riding in November 2023 and expressed her gratitude to her family, friends and medical support team.
"It was a pretty tough 12 months but it's nice to be back riding and to be back out and enjoying what I do again," she said.
Flint, a national silver medallist, will be making her marathon world championships debut if she competes.
The marathon distance is 100km.
Fox and Flint are former Riverside High and Launceston College students.
