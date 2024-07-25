Husband and wife open Launceston's newest CBD restaurant

Launceston's newest restaurant is hitting full stride in the Quadrant Mall.
A husband and wife duo have recently opened Salt and Chilli in the space neighbouring the famous Gourlay's Sweet Shop.
The restaurant is the CBD's first Sri Lankan offering, and the long-term dream of Malika Wanasinghe and Buddhi Abeysinghe.
The chef and legal professional both left jobs to open the restaurant.
"This is kind of a dream ... for five years we were planning to open our own business," Mrs Abeysinghe said.
"Sri Lanka is very famous for its [cuisine], the spices and the hospitality. We want to bring the same authentic taste here."
They're serious about offering authentic Sri Lankan flavours.
With the help of their parents, they're bringing traditional spices from their hometown villages to Launceston.
"My father has paddy fields and my mother is in horticulture," Mrs Abeysinghe said.
"Based on that they can gather some spices from that area and it comes from [Malika] too. His parents also own some properties with pepper and those kinds of spices, so we've [brought] them here."
The couple first met at university age, and had a long-distance relationship while Mr Wanasinghe studied commercial cookery in Melbourne.
They married in Sri Lanka two and half years ago, and have lived in Launceston for about two years.
Inside the restaurant, they have complementary skills.
Mrs Abeysinghe has curated the beverage list, including a range of Sri Lankan-inspired mojitos, while Mr Wanasinghe does the bulk of the work in the kitchen.
His kottu dishes in particular have proven a hit with Launceston diners so far.
"Kottu is Sri Lanka's most famous street food, we're doing it here with our version," Mr Wanasinghe said.
"It's a roti-based dish ... we mix it with gravy, veggies, meat.
"We're making a creamy version here, we are focusing on [Tasmanians] for that and they're really loving that. We've had really good feedback."
Salt and Chilli is open for brunch and dinner from Mondays to Saturdays.
It is located at 14 Quadrant Mall in the former site of Dicky's Cafe, Holy Guacamole and Moon Cafe and Restaurant.
