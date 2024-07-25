Review: The Box is a miserable story. Everyone should see it

In the cycle of poverty, inheritance isn't simply economic, it is emotional, too; it bestows a brand of misery that comes with compound interest.
And in The Box, Nathan Maynard and Rob Braslin's new play produced by Mudlark Theatre Company, which made its world premiere on Wednesday night at The Earl Arts Centre, the emotional debts of one Australian family - accrued entirely unjustly - come due.
Set in Bowendale, a fictional housing commission suburb in Tasmania - comparable to Hobart's Stainforth Court estate, which was once referred to as a "waiting room for hell" - the debut production speaks to the vicious treatment of the disadvantaged.
Not one engendered by cruelty, but by apathy - the banal evil of government bureaucracy that replaced the outgoing, savage colonial one which, ironically, created those dispossessed in the first place.
As such, Maynard (who also directs) and Braslin's play is, aptly, all about its title. The government's housing commission is effectively a purgatorial box that the poor cannot escape from. It makes social mobility impossible, particularly with the addendums of addiction and violence.
Though that doesn't stop Mandy (Carrie McLean) from trying. Six months sober from methamphetamine, Mandy - a single mother - is hoping to leave Bownedale, the place she herself grew up in, and take her 17-year-old son Jhye (Nelson Clay) with her.
But when her other boy Markus - played with a kind of ribaldry mixed with pathos by Corey Saylor-Brunskill - returns home from Risdon prison, those plans quickly unravel; the cycle of poverty turns tempestuous spiral. The audience is struck by generational torment.
The Box is a stark and confronting play, and richly charactered. An ensemble show where each role, including that of Jhye's friend Hermes, played by Harrison Collis Oates, is an integral one, particularly at the show's end.
Yet the two standout roles are Mandy and Markus, with Saylor-Brunskill most of note. The script allows him to, from scene to scene, flit from terrifying to hilarious to pitiable, and he does so with aplomb and severity.
It would be remiss to neglect the humour, too: Braslin and Maynard's dialogue is often startlingly brash, mostly with outrageous swearing, which adds reality to the piece, rather than detracting from its serious tone. There is no bathos here.
Another standout is the sparse set. Conceptualised by Maynard, it is, effectively, a welded-together white frame - a home's skeleton and the play's name in physical form. The actors swing, climb and crawl beneath and on it.
It is a presence they cannot ignore.
And neither can the audience ignore it. At the end of the performance, when the house lights came up, I noticed a number of people drying their eyes; the poignancy of something had struck them.
Maybe it was the knowledge that, in the real world - the one away from the stage and the scripts - these horrific, confronting things are happening to the disenfranchised, possibly only two streets over from where they were sitting, in a box in some dark corner.
Perhaps it's time we all opened the lid.
