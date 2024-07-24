The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Breaking

Ockenden selected as first Tasmanian ever to carry Australia's flag

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 24 2024 - 8:40pm, first published 8:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eddie Ockenden will carry the Australian flag in the opening ceremony of his fifth Olympics. Picture by Hockey Australia
Eddie Ockenden will carry the Australian flag in the opening ceremony of his fifth Olympics. Picture by Hockey Australia

Eddie Ockenden will make even more Tasmanian Olympic history in Paris after he was named as one of Australia's flag bearers for the opening ceremony.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL

Bombers' Scott wants sub abolished to help doctors

Brad Scott says a bigger bench and no sub rule is crucial to reducing pressure on AFL club doctors. Photo: James Ross/AAP PHOTOS
Oliver Caffrey and Anna Harrington
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.