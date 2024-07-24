Ockenden selected as first Tasmanian ever to carry Australia's flag

Eddie Ockenden will make even more Tasmanian Olympic history in Paris after he was named as one of Australia's flag bearers for the opening ceremony.
Selected alongside paddler Jessica Fox, Ockenden is also just the second hockey player to be given the distinguished role, with the Hobart product competing in his fifth Olympic Games - the first of any hockey player.
The pair will carve out their own special history in addition to their selections, performing the task on a boat with the parade taking place on the River Seine.
"It goes without saying it's an incredible honour to be asked to carry the Australian flag into the opening ceremony," Ockenden said.
"I have been lucky enough to now compete at five Olympic Games. I have watched the opening ceremony at my past Games and felt such pride seeing our flag entering the stadium and leading our teams.
"I'm very grateful for the opportunity to now have this honour and experience something with such a strong history and deep meaning.
"I feel like I'll be able to take so much positive energy out of this for the Kookaburras, and I hope the whole the Australian team connect to this energy as well.
"I'm immensely proud to be representing Australia, Tasmania and my sport hockey."
The 37-year-old, who boasts a silver and two bronze medals to his name, was the natural candidate according to Australia's chef de mission, Anna Meares.
"Eddie has been a figure in our national hockey team since 2006. He has played more games for our national team than any other man and in Paris expects to play his 450th game for Australia which is incredible," she said.
"He is at his fifth Games, a feat no other Australian hockey player, male or female, has achieved. He won a bronze medal in Beijing, bronze medal in London and silver in Tokyo, it is clear how valuable he is to the team in their on-field play and their off-field culture.
"Eddie is humble but driven, he is hardworking and dedicated. He is a great leader in himself, and I know he will lead our team together with Jess with immense pride, gratitude and grace."
Australian Olympic Committee president Ian Chesterman called his fellow Tasmanian "a proud Tasmanian and great ambassador for Australian sport".
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.