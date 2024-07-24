We have all received a call from our boss on our days off: "Hey, could you come in to work today?" It is not unusual, but it would be difficult to say yes when you have a two-and-a-half-hour drive to get there.
Matt Maloney tells us Health Minister Guy Barnett says it is "perfectly fine" for Hobart-based nurses to be called upon to help out an under-staffed emergency department in the Launceston General Hospital when needed. What do you think?
Hugh Bohane reports that a national survey found that young Australian drivers have no problem using mobile phones while driving despite the fact that it is illegal.
Ben Seeder explains how a Launceston couple landed a legal blow in their marathon battle against the development of a medical centre near their home in Elphin Road.
