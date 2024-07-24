Old fridge repurposed as a free community shop for Princes Square

Launceston's Princes Square has a new addition this week which is set to provide free food and supplies to those in need.
A fridge has been placed at the park's entrance on the corner of Charles and Elizabeth Streets to act as a free community shop.
Affectionately named 'Freeda', it's currently stocked with a number of sanitary products and long-life foods.
The people behind this initiative wished to remain anonymous as the shop was "being looked after by the broader community, rather than any individual leaders or charity groups".
"Freeda is a community initiative that anyone can contribute time, energy, creativity, or resources to," they said.
The park's new feature was designed as a response to the worsening cost of living and housing crises.
"Freeda is a chance to acknowledge the incredible resilience, generosity, and solidarity that already exists in our community - and to inspire those in positions of power to work more collaboratively and openheartedly with those who want to see positive change and action," representatives said.
"Freeda seeks to replace hostility and indifference with compassion - and to give people the opportunity to work together to meet each other's needs rather than asking for permission in times of austerity, government inaction, anti-social behaviour from leaders, and unchecked bureaucracy."
The fridge attracted wide social media attention when an image of it was posted to Facebook on July 23, garnering a mixed reaction.
"What an amazing idea, we need more things like this," one person wrote.
"This is fantastic. Hopefully the council won't remove it," said another.
Some commenters meanwhile raised concerns over the fridge's hygiene and safety.
"Nice idea, but it's a matter of time before it's trashed or people tamper with the food and something bad happens," a user wrote.
"Hardly the place to put that, what an eyesore and not real hygienic," another person said.
But City of Launceston councillor Tim Walker was quick to support the initiative.
"I applaud the community for providing creative solutions for people doing it tough, but it should never have come to this," he said.
"When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes our duty. Ironically, it is part of local government legislation that the welfare of the community is part of its duty."
