What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Until August 4
To mark 50 years since its release, The Dark Side Of The Moon has returned to planetariums across the planet - including the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery.
The new and exclusive Dark Side Of The Moon planetarium experience is a limited-time, themed show of the iconic soundtrack where viewers travel through space and listen to Pink Floyd's visual past.
The show is 45 minutes of visuals running alongside the 10 tracks of the album in chronological order, with different themes relating to time and space, like a planet-sized gold orrery floating in the black of space for Time, or streaming hues for Any Colour You Like.
Screenings will conclude on August 4 at the Planetarium, located within the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk, with tickets available via the QVMAG website.
July 25
Stephaine founded Motherland in 2019 and connects rural isolated mothers. Her 6-week program matches rural mums to their own small virtual village, while the program supports over 20 virtual villages and 200 women in rural areas.
Senior Tasmanian of the Year Jim Colville, Young Tasmanian of the Year Narah Young and local hero Clair Harris will be presenting.
Afternoon tea and light refreshments will be provided.
The event will be held at St Catherine's Hall, Norwood, from 2.30pm to 4 pm.
July 26 - 28
Join the Big Plant at George Town to contribute to the revegetation of a capped section at the Waste Transfer Centre with 3800 native trees, shrubs, herbs and grass species endemic to the local area.
All tools and equipment will be provided.
The planting sessions will be held on July 26, 27, and 28 from 10 am until 3 pm at the Waste Transfer Centre. Tickets are free and can be secured on the Tamar NRM website.
July 28
Christmas in July - a festive winter celebration!
Bring your family and friends for a day of holiday cheer and winter wonder. Whether you're naughty or nice, everyone is welcome to celebrate the spirit of Christmas in July.
Starting at 2 pm, the festive celebration will be $30 per head. Bookings are essential for catering purposes - please contact Franklin House directly to book.
July 31
Launceston Central invites you to indulge in a four-course gourmand's dream, meticulously crafted with local and seasonal ingredients. Each dish is a celebration of the flavours of winter, curated to delight your senses and warm your soul.
But the magic doesn't stop there.
Throughout the night, immerse yourself in art, music, and captivating experiences that will capture your imagination and leave you breathless. At the Fire & Fog Feast, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure an immersive experience like no other.
The feast will be held at the Old Brisbane Arcade on July 31 from 6.30pm. Tickets and more information can be found at the Launceston Central website.
August 3
Envisioned to display the sustainable slow practices of Tasmanian makers & creators.
This will be their biggest market yet with over 30 stalls showcasing one-of-a-kind, carefully curated pieces including knitting, woodturning, stained glass, ceramics, textiles, art and much more.
Don't miss out on this rare biannual event.
The market will be held at St Albies Hall from 11 am - 5 pm.
August 7 - 10
Inspired by the hit film, Bring It On, the Musical explores what happens when people take a risk and 'cross the line'.
Campbell has it all, especially after being named captain of the successful Truman High School cheer-leading squad. This is, until an unexpected letter arrives in the mail, informing her that she has been redistricted to the inner-city school of Jackson. Campbell's forced move teaches her many life lessons about friendship, deception and the power of crossing the line.
The musical will be held at Launceston College from August 7 - 10. Tickets can be purchased on the Theatre North website.
Until October 20
ArtStart is an exhibition program designed to encourage children's participation in the visual arts and is open to kindergarten to grade six students from across the region.
In 2024, students will respond to this year's NAIDOC theme: Keep the fire burning! Blak, loud and proud.
The theme honours the enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture - with fire a symbol of connection to the Country, to each other and to the rich tapestry of traditions that define Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Students are encouraged to explore and experiment with patterns, texture and materials to create works in any medium - including drawing, painting, photography, mixed media and more.
The exhibition is curated by young Indigenous students, fostering interest and involvement in the process of developing an art show.
ArtStart is now showing at the Art Gallery at Royal Park and will be on display until Sunday, October 20, 2024.
