Sentencing awaits for serial drug driver who 'should've got a taxi'

A magistrate is weighing up his options after a Launceston woman pleaded guilty to several driving charges.
Sonya Lee Stafford, 39, pleaded guilty to all charges laid against her when she appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 24.
These comprised driving while an illicit drug was present in her oral fluid, driving while disqualified, driving while her licence was suspended and crossing over continuous white lines.
Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate told the court the first of the offences happened on September 2, 2023 when Stafford was pulled over by police on the West Tamar Highway.
An oral fluid test returned a positive result, and subsequent analysis showed the presence of methylamphetamine and amphetamine.
The court heard nearly two months later, on October 28, Stafford was seen by police officers driving along Colebrook Road south of Colebrook.
While driving through a winding section of the road, Stafford crossed double white lines three times - including one instance where more than half the vehicle was in the oncoming lane.
After being pulled over Stafford told police she had used ice four days prior, and analysis showed she had methylamphetamine in her system.
Her licence was also suspended at the time.
The court heard on February 21, 2024 Stafford was again pulled over by police at Trevallyn, this time while disqualified from driving.
Stafford told police she realised "she should've got a taxi" and she had used drugs the day prior - an analysis showing traces of methylamphetamine and amphetamine.
Defence lawyer Jessica Stewart said the offending marked the end of a "difficult time" for Stafford, and she had made efforts to get square since February.
She said Stafford's drug use was the result of her former partner, who became abusive towards Stafford before their relationship ended.
"This was a difficult time for Ms Stafford," Ms Stewart said.
"He turned to using illicit substances, and she consequently did."
The defence lawyer said Stafford had made efforts to turn a corner, referring herself to drug and alcohol counselling and moving away from the North-West - where she made some "poor choices" in her associations - to be closer to family.
Ms Stewart said Stafford was already serving a non-custodial sentence on other matters, and the bulk of the offending occurred before that was handed down in December 2023.
The lawyer said the feedback from the Community Corrections service was that Stafford showed "excellent engagement" with the program and she was a "delight to work with".
Ms Stewart asked magistrate Simon Brown to consider a suspended prison sentence, as immediate imprisonment would have a "negative impact".
Mr Brown adjourned the matter to July 30 for sentencing.
