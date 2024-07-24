The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Sentencing awaits for serial drug driver who 'should've got a taxi'

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 25 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate weighs up options over serial drug driving offences. File picture by Craig George
Magistrate weighs up options over serial drug driving offences. File picture by Craig George

A magistrate is weighing up his options after a Launceston woman pleaded guilty to several driving charges.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.